Jai Lucas calls NC State the ‘the hardest place to play' in the ACC ahead of Miami’s game vs. Wolfpack

Fresh off a win over No. 11 North Carolina, the Miami Hurricanes will continue their difficult stretch to end the season Saturday at 4 pm with a road game against North Carolina State.

The Wolfpack (18-7, 9-3 ACC) previously won their last six games before Monday night’s drubbing against No. 24 Louisville. At home, NC State boasts a record of 10-3, and Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas thinks that Raleigh is the most difficult place to compete in the ACC.

“To me, it is the hardest place to play in the conference,” Lucas said. “And I say that with all respect to Duke and [North] Carolina and everybody, but North Carolina State is a different type of animal.

“Just their environment, the fans are right behind the bench. They’re right on top of you. They’re a fan base that has a tradition of winning the national championship, but they also have this kind of edge and this chip on their shoulder of being in the middle of Carolina and Duke, where they feel like they’re not as respected, so it adds to the building.”

With its home-court advantage and offensive firepower under the leadership of first-year head coach Will Wade, the Wolfpack will be a challenging matchup for Miami (19-5, 8-3 ACC).

Tasked with retooling nearly an entire roster this past offseason, Wade – who previously coached at Chattanooga, VCU, LSU and McNeese – added impactful players from various programs throughout the country. Wade picked up 6-foot-6 point guard Quadir Copeland from McNeese to help lead his team and complemented him with the likes of former Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams, former North Carolina forward Ven-Allen Lubin and former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman.

The result? Four players score at least 13.5 points per game on what has transformed into one of the top offensive teams in the ACC. The Wolfpack rank third in the conference in points per game and first in three-point percentage.

“Coach Wade has always done a great job of giving his players freedom, and with that, freedom gives them confidence,” Lucas said. “And so you have a lot of people whose games have completely changed, like Tre Holloman wasn’t necessarily as big of a shooter at Michigan State, and now he’s shooting a lot of threes. Same thing with Darrion Williams. Paul McNeil didn’t play at all last year, and now he’s a guy who is playing a lot. He’s had a 40-point game.”

A final thought on Wade, who Lucas has a ton of respect for:

“I think one of the greatest things he does is he instills confidence and belief in his team and in his players. They’re always going to be really good defensively. They’re going to pressure. They’re going to give you a bunch of different looks. And then offensively, he kind of gives them that freedom to kind of play.”

Latest on Tru Washington

Miami guard Tru Washington, who has averaged 11.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season, was away from the team for two games because of personal reasons. He rejoined the Hurricanes ahead of their game on Tuesday against the Tar Heels but did not play.

“He had came back Monday, and I didn’t feel it was right just to throw somebody out there after not practicing and not being around for a week,” Lucas said. “It’s just impossible to say, ‘Alright, Carolina, you go out there, run around.’ He’s slowly working himself back. We’ll see what happens on Saturday.

“We kind of have practiced but haven’t, with just the short turnaround. But he’s been getting his extra work. He’s been doing everything to kind of get back into where he was. So we’ll see what happens, but he’s back, and he’s full go.”

Postseason Positioning

After Miami’s win over North Carolina, the Hurricanes jumped from among a “Last Four In” team to a “Last Four Byes” team in Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN bracketology projection. As of the morning of Feb. 13, Miami is ranked No. 36 in the NET Rankings.

A win over NC State, which would give the Hurricanes another Quadrant 1 win, would provide their resume with an additional boost.