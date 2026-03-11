Jai Lucas discusses Miami’s ACC tournament outlook, plus other notes, Q&A

Finishing as the three seed in the ACC standings, head coach Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes received a double bye in the conference tournament and won’t have to play until the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. against either Louisville or SMU, which defeated Syracuse in Round 1 yesterday.

Lucas, whose Hurricanes will begin the postseason with a 24-7 record (13-5 in ACC play), is satisfied with how his team performed in the regular season. Four of Miami’s five in-conference losses were by three or less points, with a 10-point road defeat to Clemson in January being the only exception.

“[I am] pleased. It got us in this position here. I was just talking to this staff. Depending on how you look at it, we’re probably a combined 53 seconds away from being 17-1 in the league … it felt like we did what we needed to do,” Lucas said on Tuesday. “You always want more as a coach, and you always can’t sleep on the ones that come back and haunt you, and those games haunt me. But for us to be third in the ACC and to have ourselves in position to hopefully get an at-large bid, it’s all you can ask is the opportunity to compete for a national championship, which I feel like we’re in position, but we still got work to do.”

Miami will most likely face Louisville on Thursday, assuming the Cardinals beat SMU in their second-round matchup tomorrow. UM’s most recent game against Louisville, which was also its season finale, was a nail-biter. The Hurricanes came back from a second-half, double-digit deficit and even held a late lead, but a game-winning three by guard Adrian Wooley secured Louisville’s 92-89 win.

Aside from Duke, every other team that Miami faces in the ACC tournament will be a repeat of a prior regular season matchup. Lucas says that when this previous game happened is a determiner for how much he and his staff will use it to guide their game plan.

“It depends on how close you play them. I know the six seed is Louisville, so it’d be one game since we played them,” Lucas said.” So a lot of it will be leaning on our game, how they did, how they guarded us, and then whatever they did in the game before.”

Freshman forward Timo Malovec, who has missed Miami’s last two games with a back injury, is “day-to-day” heading into the ACC tournament, according to Lucas. This season, Malovec has averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, providing off-the-bench perimeter shooting for a Hurricanes team that ranks dead-last in the ACC in three-point field goal attempts.

“Timo started to do more,” Lucas said. “I guess he’s more day-to-day than anything that he was before.”

As for leading scorer Malik Reneau, who is still managing a dislocated thumb injury that he suffered in a Feb. 21 loss to Virginia, Miami’s staff is “managing it” as he continues to play.

“Malik’s hand is just, he dislocated it against Virginia, so it’s just kind of a pain tolerance type of thing,” Lucas said. “It’s just gonna take time. So I don’t think he’ll ever be 100% even as his time goes, but we’re doing our best to manage it, keeping it where he can continue to be Malik.”

All-ACC teams announced

Speaking of Reneau, the senior forward was named to the All-ACC First Team on Monday evening, becoming the seventh player in program history to make an all-conference first team and the first since Isaiah Wong in 2023.

Also, guard Tre Donaldson made the All-ACC Second Team, and center Ernest Udeh Jr. made the All-ACC Defensive Team. Lucas also finished second in the ACC Coach of the Year voting, finishing behind Duke’s Jon Scheyer.

“With Malik, the way he’s played, and I think the impact he’s had on us and to being a top three team in the ACC, you should have somebody that is on the first team,” Lucas said. “So I was happy he was able to earn that.

“And same thing with Tre making second team, his impact on us and carrying us and closing some of these games for us down the stretch in the conference. So the same thing with him.

“And then Ernest being All-Defense, and his way he’s closed the season, to be honest with you … I was joking with him, I said, ‘If you’ve done this from the beginning, man you had a shot at Defensive Player of the Year.’”

And now…for your CaneSport message board questions

From isracane: Given that in all likelihood we are playing Louisville again in the QF, what can we do different this time to beat them?

Simply, Miami’s defense has to be better. In the first half, the Hurricanes did a poor job of defending the three-point line, which led to 10 made three-pointers on Louisville’s first 17 attempts. I thought UM did a better job of defending the three-point line in the second half and delivered a more improved final 20 minutes of defense, but there were still several occasions where a Miami defender overhelped, leading to an open cut and sometimes an open layup by a Cardinal.

From JST390-2: Assuming Duke makes the final, who is your pick to be their opponent?

You know what, let’s go with the Hurricanes. Miami will likely play Louisville in the quarterfinals and Virginia in the semifinals, both of which will be tough games. UM lost to both of these teams in the regular season by three points. Beating a team twice in the same season, especially when both sides are relatively evenly matched, is difficult, so that’s partly why I have the Hurricanes advancing to the championship game.

From Walsh4: Dovrat has been a huge surprise here the last few games of the year. With him and Tre hitting 3’s where most of our points have come in the paint all season gives opposing teams issues. Do you see Dovart becoming a starter or still coming off the bench?

Junior guard Noam Dovrat has been a revelation for the Hurricanes in their last three games, drilling 11 of his 16 attempts from deep. With how much of a need his shooting ability fills, I think he’ll continue to play rotational minutes for Miami throughout the season; however, I don’t expect him to start. Lucas really likes the three-guard rotation of Donaldson, Tru Washington and Dante Allen because of their two-way ability, and I doubt that he’ll leapfrog Dovrat ahead of any of those players so late in the season.

From alx26: Are we essentially locked into a 7 – 10 seed range for the tournament or can we jump to a 6 seed if we make the ACC championship game?

I’d say no matter what, unless there are a ridiculous amount of bid-stealers over the next week, the lowest that Miami will be seeded on Selection Sunday is on the nine-line. Most bracketologists have the Hurricanes as a seven seed heading the ACC tournament, but if they’re able to advance to the championship game and pick up a pair of Quadrant 1 wins on their way, they’ll have a legit case for a six seed. A win over Duke and an ACC tournament title could boost the Hurricanes up to the five line. Keeping away from the eight-nine seed line is important for Miami, as facing any of the juggernaut one seeds in a potential Round of 32 game would be *very* challenging. The difference between the projected one and two seeds for the NCAA tournament is as large as I can remember. We may be in store for a very chalky Final Four, in my opinion.

From justincane: Malovec gonna play?

He’s day-to-day heading into the ACC tournament, so it’s difficult to determine his status. Check out what Lucas had to say about Malovec’s status in an earlier section of this story.

From newnangacane: UM falls out of AP Top 25, still gets a double bye to ACC tournament quarterfinal. Why do we get so little respect?

UM falling out of the top 25 after the loss to Louisville is less of a reflection of Miami and more on the state of the ACC, which is improving but is still widely considered as just the third or fourth best conference in college basketball. If we were in the mid-2010s when the ACC was an elite hoops conference, I’d agree with you more, but sadly, that just isn’t the case nowadays.

From Canesfan12+: What are the odds that Altuntas will play?

Backup center has been one of the weaker areas of the team this year, as true freshman Salih Altuntas just hasn’t looked ready to play high-major college basketball just yet. He’s played six or fewer minutes in Miami’s last eight games, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was a healthy scratch in the postseason. I’ll be a fence-rider and place the odds of him staying in the rotation for the ACC/NCAA tournaments at 50/50.