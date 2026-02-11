Jai Lucas gets signature win as Miami beats No. 11 North Carolina

Miami’s first season under Jai Lucas has largely been a massive success. The Hurricanes have won nearly 20 games, boast a winning record in ACC play and are in contention for an NCAA Tournament bid.

But something was missing. Lucas needed a statement win, and he got just that against No. 11 North Carolina. Led by a monstrous effort from starting center Ernest Udeh Jr., the Hurricanes downed the Tar Heels 75-66.

Udeh scored a season-high 15 points, flushing away five alley-oop dunks that erupted a packed crowd of 7,355 people at the Watsco Center. He also nabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and anchored Miami’s most impressive defensive performance of the season.

“Ernest is one of the people I’m probably on the most, and he’ll probably tell you that, and the team would tell you that,” Lucas said. “His growth since he’s been here has been amazing, so there’s not enough I can say about Ernest.”

North Carolina’s 66 points marked a low in ACC play. Only three Tar Heels scored in double digits, with center Henri Veesaar leading the way with 13 points.

While the second half was a defensive slugfest, with both teams trading scoreless droughts, the Hurricanes’ offense started at a scorching pace. They made 11 of their first 14 field-goal attempts, with forward Malik Reneau and freshman forward Shelton Henderson combining for 16 of Miami’s first 24 points.

UNC, like Miami, was red-hot offensively in the first half. The Tar Heels were especially effective beyond the arc, where they made seven of their first 13 attempts. Star freshman Caleb Wilson, however, was not part of UNC’s early fireworks. He attempted just three shots in the opening 20 minutes, making one. For the game, he totaled 12 points.

Slowing down Wilson, a 20-point-per-game scorer, was a focal point for Miami’s defense entering the game.

“Just give him as many looks as possible,” Lucas said when asked about his gameplan against Wilson. “We trapped him. We went zone on his catches. We just did a bunch of different things to kind of compete, and then we wanted to put him in a bunch of actions on the other end, just to kind of wear him out and tire him out.

The Hurricanes led 43-40 at halftime. The 15-minute break did no favors for Miami’s offense, which came out slow following the intermission, missing five of its first six shots. As for UM’s defense? It stepped up as the offense struggled.

North Carolina made two of its first 10 field goals after the break. For the entire second half, the Tar Heels shot 26.5% from the field and 7.1% from deep.

What defensive adjustments did Lucas make at halftime?

“We did a better job guarding the three-point line and just being there and contesting them. I felt like they hit every three in the first half. 7-for-13. Everybody came in and hit one,” Lucas said. “And then in the second half, we were kind of stuck in no man’s land, and we kind of adjusted, and our closeouts were better. We were just able to be there and contest them was the biggest difference.”

Miami’s schedule doesn’t get any easier following its big-time win. It will face North Carolina State, who ranked No. 28 in the latest AP Poll, and then Virginia Tech and No. 15 Virginia over the next three games. Lucas doesn’t want his team to get complacent following Tuesday’s win, but he hopes that it can serve as a launching pad for the remainder of the season.

“Hopefully the guys feel like they got over the hump a little bit … We have six more Quad 1 games on the schedule. So it’s not like the schedule gets any easier,” Lucas said.

The Hurricanes will tip off against NC State in Raleigh on Saturday at 4 pm.

Postseason Outlook

With the win, Miami now has three Quadrant 1 wins (per the heavily relied-upon NET Rankings) for the season, bringing its record in such games to 3-3. The Hurricanes entered Tuesday slotted among Joe Lunardi’s Last Four In teams in his most recent bracketology update. The top-15 win should give UM a bit more cushion in his next bracket prediction.

As for the KenPom Rankings, which serve as a predictive metric, the Hurricanes jumped from No. 41 to No. 38 following the game.