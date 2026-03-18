Jai Lucas: Miami has to “stay true to who we are” vs. Missouri in NCAA tournament

Miami’s NCAA tournament opener on Friday night against Missouri comes down to – among other things – physicality. Forward Mark Mitchell, the Tigers’ top player, brings an element of toughness to this matchup that the Hurricanes will have to match.

Mitchell leads his team in points (18.3), rebounds (5.2) and assists (3.6) per game this season, with much of Mizzou’s offense running through him. He’s a paint-focused player that Miami head coach Jai Lucas compares to Malik Reneau.

“They kind of play inside-out through Mark Mitchell,” Lucas said on Wednesday as the team headed to the airport for the flight to St. Louis. “They put him in a lot of similar situations as we do Malik, so you can see kind of the similarities in that.”

When asked about Mitchell, Reneau emphasized the importance of Miami’s help-side defense when guarding the All-SEC Second Team Player.

“He’s super aggressive. That’s their go-to guy. He’s hard left, and any glimpse of opportunity that he gets, he’s gonna take,” Reneau said. “We got to be prepared to be able to rotate over and help out when he beats defenders because he’s gonna get past people.”

The Tigers enter the tournament as losers of three straight games, but they’ve also defeated several daunting opponents throughout the season. Their resume includes wins over tournament teams like Kentucky, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and most impressively, Florida, which is a one seed.

Lucas thinks that facing Missouri will be “one of those games where we just got to kind of stay true to who we are.”

“I think a big part of it would be the glass. We got to really take care of the ball. They’re explosive when they can get points off of turnovers, and they can get out and get kind of pick sixes and free kind of layups and things in transition,” Lucas said. “So we got to limit that as much as possible.

Another key to the game for the Hurricanes?

That would be defending without fouling, as the duo of Mitchell and guard T.O. Barrett, who has come on strong for the Tigers as of late, are skilled at drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line when driving to the basket.

“T.O. Barrett, Mark Mitchell, they put a lot of pressure on you in the paint and a lot of pressure on you in the rim, so we really got to make sure we’re hitting with our chest, showing our hands, not giving them any free points from the line,” Lucas said.

On the defensive end, the Tigers are versatile, playing a mix of man and zone defense. They also rely on their size and physicality to come up with stops.

“They’re super disruptive on the defensive end,” Reneau said. “They’re a team that’s handsy, and they get out in transition if you’re not disciplined and turn the ball over. So we have to take care of the ball. That’s gonna be a huge aspect in the game. And also, they’re big and physical, so we have to dominate the rebounds too.”

A final thought from Lucas on the challenge of coaching in the NCAA tournament:

“The hardest part about coaching in the tournament is trying to keep everything the same and trying to keep it as normal as possible. It’s almost impossible to do. It’s all you see on TV. It’s all you’re hearing about. Everything is college basketball, 24/7. I think we have the last game of the first round, so we have two full days of it. My job is to try to keep everything as normal as possible. Our approach, everything that we went about this game, was normal as possible.”