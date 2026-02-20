Jai Lucas previews Miami Hurricanes basketball road test vs. No. 14 Virginia, plus notes and Q&A

Riding a four-game win streak, the Miami Hurricanes will play their first top-15 road matchup tomorrow at 2 p.m. against No. 14 Virginia.

The Cavaliers, sporting a record of 23-3 and 11-2 in ACC play, have transformed into one of the top teams in the country in Ryan Odom’s first season as head coach. Odom leads a balanced roster that ranks sixth in the ACC in points per game and third in points allowed per game.

23-year-old freshman forward Thijs De Ridder is the centerpiece for the Cavs. He leads the way in points per game (15.9) and rebounds per game (6.5).

“You can tell he’s been a longtime pro,” Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas said about De Ridder. “You can tell he’s played high-level basketball. He doesn’t get sped up. He’s physical. He’s got great size. He plays inside, plays outside. You can play through him. He just does a good job of just playing really poised.”

Other key contributors for Virginia include guards Malik Thomas (12.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG), Chance Mallory (10.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.8 SPG) and Dalin Hall (6.0 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.6 RPG).

Hall doesn’t boast the gaudiest box score, but he excels in many areas that contribute to winning.

“He plays off two feet when he gets in the paint. He’s another guy like their whole team. They play with great poise in the paint. They come to stops. They let it settle. He makes threes, he defends, he runs and he plays in the pick and roll,” Lucas said about Hall and the Cavs.

ESPN Analytics gives Miami just a 24% chance of defeating Virginia.

Reneau’s status

Hurricanes star forward Malik Reneau dealt with a headache during Tuesday night’s win over Virginia Tech, causing him to miss most of the second half.

Fortunately for Reneau and Miami, Lucas “thinks” he’s back to 100% health.

“He’s doing a lot better,” Lucas said. “He really, really rallied just to get back out there in the end [against Virginia Tech], just everything he had to go through in the back, getting IVs, doing all that, doing whatever to try to get back on the court.”

Prior to his game against the Hokies, Reneau had scored at least 15 points in all but one ACC contest this season.

Postseason outlook

Thanks to Miami’s recent win streak, Lucas’ team is in a good spot entering its five games of the season.

The Hurricanes, which rank No. 37 in the NET, were moved up to an 8-seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket projection on Friday morning. He predicted Miami to play 9-seeded Texas in the Round of 64 game of the East Region.

Winning one of their last five games could be enough for the Hurricanes to make the tournament. If they win two, they’re most likely locks to go dancing in March.

And now…for your CaneSport message boards questions

From Canesfan12+: Is UVA good?

I love the simplicity of this question. To put it bluntly, the answer is yes. UVA is very, very good. To have only three losses in a decent power conference by late February is an incredible achievement. The Cavaliers have a super well-rounded roster that can play in a variety of ways. But they are beatable. I think the biggest swing area for Miami will be guard play. If the backcourt trio of Tre Donaldson, Tru Washington and Dante Allen can outplay UVA’s guard quintet of Hall, Thomas, Mallory, Sam Lewis and Jacari White, I like the Hurricanes’ chances.

From isracane: How do we play them?

To be concise, I didn’t include the rest of your message (although I agree with your analysis). On the offensive end, Miami’s ball movement has to be crisp. The Cavs’ help defense is super engaged, meaning that the Hurricanes have to make quick reads with the ball to keep UVA’s defense in rotation. Reneau, who has struggled at times this season when opposing defenses trap him, has to play a clean game. Miami can’t afford a four-plus turnover game from him.