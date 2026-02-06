Jai Lucas sets the stage for Miami Hurricanes’ crucial February stretch 

Miami plays its biggest ACC game of the season on Tuesday against No. 14 North Carolina; however, all of head coach Jai Lucas’ focus is on the Hurricanes’ upcoming duel with Boston College tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The Eagles enter the game with a 2-7 conference record and losers of three straight. Still, Lucas isn’t looking past Boston College, who boast the fourth-best scoring defense in the ACC.

“They’re big. They’re physical. They do a great job of protecting the paint. They do a great job, especially in their ball screen coverages, of rotations and getting back in front,” Lucas said about Boston College’s defense. “The one thing you have to kind of figure out and kind of adjust in the game and kind of see is just ways to open up the court and get them kind of flattened out because they do a good job with their help-side defense.”

Following this contest against Boston College, the Hurricanes will enter their most difficult stretch of the season. Three of their following four games are against teams ranked as a No. 7 seed or higher in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology projection.

The only team during this stretch that isn’t? That would be Virginia Tech, who are listed among Lunardi’s first four teams out of the tournament. For context, Miami is slotted in as one his first four teams in the field. Winning at least two of these four games, assuming they also defeat Boston College on Saturday, would put the Hurricanes in prime position to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2023.

“I feel [that] we’re right where we need to be,” Lucas said. “Of course you have two one-possession losses that could go either way, and you look at it differently. We’ve grown from those losses. I feel the team has done a good job throughout the season, just getting better and dealing with adversity.”

Unfortunately for Miami, the status of key guard Tru Washington is still up in the air entering this pivotal point of the year. He missed last Saturday’s loss game against California for personal reasons.

“He’s not back yet,” Lucas said. “He’s still dealing with some personal stuff, and we’re just here to support him, and whenever he’s ready to come back and rejoin the team, and whenever he is able to do that, we’re here.”

When asked if there is an estimated timetable in place for Washington’s return, Lucas replied, “No estimated timetable, just kind of taking it day by day and seeing how that kind of comes about and going from there.”

Washington has averaged 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists in 20 games this season. As Miami’s top perimeter defender, he’s played an instrumental role in slowing down the backcourts of opposing teams.

Freshman guard Dante Allen played well against the Golden Bears in Washington’s absence, totaling 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

A final thought from Lucas on senior forward Malik Reneau, who was recently one of 10 players nationally to be named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Midseason Watch List?

“It just shows you, one, just his growth [that] he’s made this year,” Lucas said. “And it also just goes to show that you can go somewhere else and kind of reinvent yourself, and you can become someone else, and he’s been able to do that.

“But you also have to be willing to change, and that’s the one thing I give Malik credit for. He’s given me the opportunity from the beginning to coach him, to hold him accountable, to put him in a new position, to put him in situations that he’s not always necessarily comfortable with, but to trust me to put him in those situations, and I think he’s really just grown in those moments.”

Reneau leads Miami in scoring this season, averaging 19.9 points per game.