Omaha in Sight? Miami Hurricanes Baseball Coach J.D. Arteaga Lays Out Vision at Media Day

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team came a run shy of Omaha last year, and now hopes are high the College World Series is in the cards in 2026. That much was clear at today’s Baseball Media Day, with coach J.D. Arteaga sharing his vision for the team that’s gone 27-30 and 35-27 in his two years so far.

“It’s game week, right around the corner (Friday is Game 1), very excited about this club,” Arteaga said. “A lot of offense returning, the core of our lineup. Exciting to say the least. Pitching-wise guys coming back, a rebuilt bullpen. It’s an exciting time. To build off last season, one run away from getting to Omaha was great, now it’s about taking that next step and winning that super regional to get where we want to be.”

Arteaga’s certainly got a roster that returns some top talent.

At the plate the team has back one of the nation’s top hitters in 3B Daniel Cuvet (61 starts, .372, 18 HRs, 84 RBI), plus returning are OF Derek Williams (senior gets extra year as former JUCO player, started 42 games and hit .317 with 9 HRs), OF Max Galvin (59 starts, .313, 8 HRs), OF Fabio Peralta (46 starts, .238, 2 HRs) and OF Michael Torres (42 starts, .231, 1 HR). IF Jake Ogden also wasn’t drafted and is back – he hit .336 with nine home runs.

“Offense is definitely the strength (of the team), we’ve improved defensively as well,” Arteaga said.

Out of the portal position player-wise Arteaga has picked up key guys with FIU 1B Brylan West (First-Team All-Conference USA, 56 starts, .338, 12 HR), USC Upstate SS Vance Sheahan (61 starts, All-Big South First Team, .328, 12 HRs), NC State C Alex Sosa (52 starts, .291, 10 HRs) and Miami-Dade Community College 3B/OF Cian Copeland (52 games, .361, 15 HRs).

“Sosa behind the plate brings a big left-handed bat, a nice combination to have behind Cuvet in the middle of the lineup,” Arteaga said. “Sheahan is going to be the starting shortstop, which means Ogden moves to second base. And (Sheahan) might be hitting seventh or eighth in this lineup, so it’s a deep lineup. Then you bring in Brylan West at first base, we were sick of him mid-weeks against FIU last year. A guy like Copeland, a junior college transfer (can help).”

As for the pitching staff?

Arteaga announced a starting rotation of AJ Ciscar (10 starts, 4.46 ERA, 6-2 record) on Friday night followed by Lazaro Collera (14 IP as a freshman last year, 0-1 record, 7.07 ERA) and Tate DeRias (7 starts, 5.77 ERA, 2-3 record).

Of Ciscar, Arteaga praised his location and command.

“Last year he had a lot of success not with quality pitches but he has so much movement, deception that he got away with some bad pitches,” Arteaga said. “Now he’s starting to locate better and it’s showing. His ERA was under 1.00 during the spring intra-squad.”

Arteaga says of Collera that “As a freshman very talented, inconsistent and has made really huge, huge jumps for us and has earned that Saturday spot.”

Miami’s new closer is Richmond transfer Ryan Bilka (18 appearances, 6-2 record, 2.18 ERA). Also added out of the portal on the mound is Florida’s Frank Menendez (1-0, 1.29 ERA in 5 games before Tommy John surgery; 17 appearances in 2024 with 4.96 ERA). Returners helping out of the bullpen are Jake Dorn (11 appearances, 1.98 ERA) and Rob Evans (17 appearances, 4.70 ERA off injury, threw well at the end of the season). Plus Nick Robert will return off Tommy John surgery.

Also keep an eye on Alabama transfer Packy Bradley-Cooney, who didn’t pitch must last year but pitched quite a bit at Campbell in 2024 (25 appearances 6 saves, 2-0 record). Miami plans to have a role for him in relief.

Off their injuries Arteaga says Robert’s timetable has him available March 20 for Creighton and Menendez back March 26 for Clemson.

“Adding those two guys to any pitching staff, it improves us,” Arteaga said. “We’ll be a different team come that time of the season.”

Pitching was hit hard with losses from last year including Brian Walters (2-3, 4.94 ERA, 11 saves, eighth round draft pick), Griffin Hugus (6-7, 4.16 ERA, third round pick) and the transfer of RP Jackson Cleveland (19 appearances, 4.44 ERA).

“The big question mark is pitching because of the amount of innings that we lost,” Arteaga said. “We lost the entire bullpen and two out of our four starters. Wouldn’t call it a weakness, just the unknown of it is our biggest concern right now.”

In addition to the above there also are several top-ranked high school prospects among the 2025 Miami class. The most highly touted? A couple of area guys with Columbus SS Mario Magana and American Heritage 3B/P Dylan Dubovik plus OF Mason Greenhouse, Brooklyn (NY) RHP Erick Peralta (has hit 96 mph), Port Chester (NY) LHP Sebastian Santos-Olson and Winter Garden (Fla.) LHP Lonzo Drummond.

“Our freshman class is very talented – in a normal season you might have three of those guys that are capable of starting,” Arteaga said. “But with the return of so many guys it might be hard for them to get on the field.”

Overall Arteaga is confident there are enough pieces in place and additions for a big season. And it all starts Feb. 13 against Lehigh.

“The amount of wins in the regular season isn’t something we judge ourselves by here, it’s getting to Omaha, getting to the World Series,” Arteaga said. “We got hot last year, it came together at the right time. We can win 45 games, we’re not in Omaha it’s not a great season here. Our goal is still the same: Being one of those final eight in the College World Series.

“This team plays up to its capabilities, we should go a long way this year.”