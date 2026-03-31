Kiper, Miller, Yates Split on Miami DL Akheem Mesidor’s Draft Value, With Mauigoa, Bain Solidified As Early Picks

Kiper, Miller, Yates Split on Miami DL Akheem Mesidor’s Draft Value, With Mauigoa, Bain Solidified As Early Picksby: Matt Shodell52 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesMiami’s Francis Mauigoa and Rueben Bain surge in new NFL Draft projections as Akheem Mesidor draws mixed first-round evaluations.