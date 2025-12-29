LIVE FROM THE COTTON BOWL: Miami Hurricanes break down Ohio State challenge ... plus media day and practice photo galleries

DALLAS, Tex. – Today was Media Day at the Cotton Bowl Classic with a massive game upcoming Dec. 31 in Dallas against No. 2 ranked defending national champion Ohio State. CaneSport has you fully covered with exclusive content:

CaneSport TV: OC Shannon Dawson Says “I Like Our Plan” as His Miami Offense Looks To Challenge Top-Ranked Ohio State Defense

‘It’s About the Process’: Corey Hetherman Previews Ohio State Challenge

The Corey Hetherman defense has been special all season, with the most recent testament to Miami’s dominance on that side of the ball stifling a Texas A&M offense that had scoring 31+ points in all but two games. As pretty much anyone in Cane nation will be quick to tell you, UM won that game in round 1 of the playoffs, 10-3.

Now there is a whole new challenge for Hetherman and the Canes on Wednesday night. Ohio State is a team that averages outscoring opponents 34.9-8.2. That’s called domination. Ohio State’s lone loss was in the Big Ten Championship game to top-ranked Indiana, 13-10.

CaneSport caught up with Hetherman at today’s Cotton Bowl Media Day.

“It’s always about the process for us and how we go about it,” Hetherman said. “The No. 1 thing was let’s learn from different things we need to get corrected, need to get fixed, little details, little fundamentals, pre-snap alignment, communication, our swarm and how physical we play. Then it was `Who is Ohio State? What are their strengths, how are they going to attack us?'”

Yeah, there’s that.

Ohio State has a top QB in Julian Sayin (255.6 pass yards per game, 31 TDs, 6 INTs). The team also has a 1,000-yard rusher in Bo Jackson (1,035 yards, 5 TDs; also has 200 receiving yards and another score) and the WRs are as good as you’ll find anywhere with Jeremiah Smith (80 catches, 1,086 yards, 11 TDs) and Carnell Tate (48-838-9). If they aren’t open then tight end Max Klare also makes plays – he has 43 catches for 448 yards and two scores. The O line has only allowed 11 sacks in 13 games.

“I think number one is I think they do a very good job of staying on track,” Hetherman said. “They run the ball very well. The quarterback is very efficient. They’re not behind the sticks a lot. So we have to make sure we got to get them off track. You got to stop the run, affect the quarterback, do different things to win at the line of scrimmage. And we have to win up front in front seven. Second thing is their explosives. At any point, whether it’s one of the wide receivers, it’s the running backs, the tight end, they have a lot of big-play players that at any point can take a thing from zero to one. We always got to make sure we’re alert where those guys are. We got to know the situations, where shots are going to happen. We got to do a real good job of containing the running back. At any point, he can put his foot in the ground and get vertical on us.”

In short, Hetherman says the key is trying to take away the strengths of the Ohio State offense and “get them off track.”

“Our guys have done a really good job with the details of preparation so far,” Hetherman said.

Hetherman emphasized that this is a team that is playing good complementary football with an offense and special teams that are also doing their part.

“All season long our special teams has made huge plays,” he said. “All season long our offense has done really good things with field position and scoring, keeping the other team off the field.”

Miami LT Markel Bell Embraces Ohio State Challenge: ‘I Came to Miami for Games Like This’

Miami Hurricanes starting LT Markel Bell is enjoying a strong season, and he told CaneSport at the Cotton Bowl Classic’s Media Day Monday that “Right now I’m reaping the benefits, ready for a bigtime game at the Cowboys Stadium.”

Bell reiterated that he remains undecided on whether he’ll turn pro or apply for an extra year at Miami based on his prior junior college experience (the new rule is you can get an extra year if you played JUCO).

“I’m not sure,” Bell said. “All I’m focused on is a win Wednesday night.”

That game is against an Ohio State team that is ranked No. 1 in defense and averages outscoring opponents 34.9-8.2. The team’s lone loss was in the Big Ten Championship game to top-ranked Indiana, 13-10.

“They are a hard-nosed football team,” Bell said of the Buckeyes. “They are a well-coached team, have some amazing players. We just have to execute on our side of the ball.

“They are going to sit in those gaps. No fans, no crowd noise (will factor in). It’s just us vs. them.”

A final thought from Bell?

He says games like this is “what I came to Miami for.”

“I’m looking forward (to) going against the best,” Bell said. “We just have to stay in the moment. We’re excited to play with each other, with our brothers. We’ve been grinding since spring. We are trying to keep this thing going.

“It’s a big challenge. One thing we’re good at: We are good at locking out all the noise whether we’re playing Bethune-Cookman or Ohio State. We’re going to stay the same. We have tunnel vision, are not focused on outside noise. We’re ready to play football.”

Miami DBs Embrace Massive Test vs. Ohio State’s Elite Receiving Corps

CaneSport was on hand for today’s Media Day at The Cotton Bowl. And Miami’s DBs had plenty to say with a massive challenge upcoming in No. 2-ranked defending national champion Ohio State. This is a Cane secondary that has to deal with arguably the No. 1 NFL WR talent in this year’s draft, Carnell Tate, as well as the possible No.1 overall pick in 2027, WR Jeremiah Smith.

“He’s a great ball player, but I have to focus on my technique, what I do best,” CB Xavier Lucas said of Smith.

Lucas said in youth football when he was 12 he faced Smith, and also played against Smith his senior year of high school.

“We were going at it, competitive game, Heritage vs. Chaminade,” Lucas said. “It was a good game. He was the No. 1 receiver in the nation for a reason, and he showed that.”

Lucas says the key to slowing down Smith is “be disciplined, play with great technique, great eyes, just play football.”

Also weighing in today on the challenge ahead was fellow Miami CB OJ Frederique, who has 13 tackles and 5 PBU. He has battled through injury, missing five games.

“(Their receivers) have strong hands, great route-running,” Frederique said. “You have to stay true to yourself and fall back to your techniques.”

Also a key in this game will be backup/spot starter CB Ethan O’Connor (3.5 TFL, 2 PBU), who will get his share of reps and is enjoying a solid year.

“We have to stick to our game plan, have to play our brand of football,” O’Connor says. “No lights are too big, it’s just another game we have to go win. … Throughout the whole season we’ve been through a lot of ups and downs. The whole reason we are here is we’re confident in ourselves, our abilities.

“We play our brand of football we are violent, we are swarming. We play hard football.”

On the back end starting safeties Jakobe Thomas (58 tackles, second most on team, with 4 INTs) and Zechariah Poyser (53 tackles, 3 TFL, 6 PBU) also have fueled Miami’s defensive success.

There’s a reason this Cane secondary went from ranked No. 57 in pass defense to No. 32 this year. Now is possibly the biggest test for this group yet.

“Our group, we love challenges,” Thomas said. “Just keep practicing hard, prepare as hard as we possibly can. Just cut it loose.”

Thomas praised Smith as “a great player,” but stresses that it’s 11-on-11 and not one guy doing it all.

“It takes all 11 to get the job done,” Thomas said, adding that as it pertains to Smith “I trust my corners, trust the guys in my room. We are going to be who we are, stick to the game plan.

“As long as we keep doing what we’re supposed to do, I think we can play together for a long time.”

Poyser says a key for Miami is that in each game to this point UM’s improved.

“We see what our technique is and got better and better,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Ohio State is a team that averages outscoring opponents 34.9-8.2 with the lone loss in the Big Ten Championship to top-ranked Indiana, 13-10.

“This is a big game, we’re excited for the challenge,” Poyser said. “They have great players, but we have good players, too. Hopefully we leave out 1-0.”

Ohio State has a top QB in Julian Sayin (255.6 pass yards per game, 31 TDs, 6 INTs), a 1,000-yard rusher in Bo Jackson (1,035 yards, 5 TDs; also has 200 receiving yards and another score) and the WRs are as good as you’ll find anywhere with Smith (80 catches, 1,086 yards, 11 TDs) and Tate (48-838-9). If they aren’t open then tight end Max Klare also makes plays – he has 43 catches for 448 yards and two scores. The O line has only allowed 11 sacks in 13 games.

“We have to stick to our game plan – as long as we stick to our game plan we’ll be successful and end up 1-0,” Frederique said.

A final thought?

“This is a great opportunity, but we can’t get too bigheaded and make it bigger than what it is,” Lucas said. “We have to go out and play football… we are focusing on things like communication, make sure we don’t give up explosive plays. That’s what we’re honing in on.”

Frederique adds, “It’s a great matchup. We get to go against the best and put on a show.”

Blount, Blay Say Miami Defense Treating Ohio State Like Any Other Game

Miami Hurricanes DL Armondo Blount and David Blay are well aware of the challenge at hand on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl Classic: Slowing down an Ohio State team loaded with weapons.

At Media Day on Monday, the two linemen discussed the challenge of facing a team that averages outscoring opponents 34.9-8.2. There’s an ultra-accurate passer in Julian Sayin (255.6 pass yards per game, 31 TDs, 6 INTs), a 1,000-yard rusher in Bo Jackson (1,035 yards, 5 TDs; also has 200 receiving yards and another score) and the WRs as good as you’ll find anywhere with Jeremiah Smith (80 catches, 1,086 yards, 11 TDs) and Carnell Tate (48-838-9). The O line has only allowed 11 sacks in 13 games.

Somehow, some way, Blount, Blay and the rest of this D line including star ends Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain need to pressure Sayin and contain the Buckeyes’ attack.

“We’ll have the mindset we’ve had the entire year – swarm, violence and excitement,” Blount said. “That’s been our motto the whole year. Nothing changes. Same intensity we’ve been having.”

And a guy like Blay will be charged with being a bigtime run stopper and getting consistent push.

“This is the biggest program I played at (after transferring in),” Blay said. “My season is going great. … My goal is to win.”

This Miami defense is right up there with Indiana as the two best that Ohio State has faced this season. Oh, and did we mention that the Hoosiers beat Ohio State 13-10 the last time the Buckeyes took the field? Ohio State had just 322 total yards in that game and gave up five sacks.

“We plan on playing after this week,” Blount says, adding that what drives him is “Every week I choose to get better, say to myself `Your good is not good enough,’ I can get better from what I was.”

The mindset of Miami’s defense entering this one?

“Treating it like every other game, it’s a big game,” Blay said. “Hope to come out here and perform.”

A final thought?

“As a little kid you dream of playing in a game like this,” Blay said. “The point I’m at right now, everything is a dream come true.”

‘Go 1-0 Every Day’: TE Elija Lofton Locked In Ahead of Ohio State Clash



Miami Hurricanes TE Elija Lofton perhaps didn’t have the monster season to this point many expected, with 203 yards and three TDs. But with elite skills, perhaps this is exactly the kind of weapon that can emerge against an elite defense like Ohio State, which is the nation’s top-ranked D.

For his part, Lofton is ready for the challenge.

CaneSport caught up with him at today’s Cotton Bowl Classic Media Day.

“Coach (Mario) Cristobal says `Let’s go 1-0 every day,’” Lofton says. “Everything I do, I try to go 1-0 at practice, don’t worry about the outside noise.”

Lofton was banged up early in the year, hampering his development as he was supposed to be the next guy up after Elijah Arroyo’s departure.

“Adversity, my coach tells me all the time adversity hits you, you can complain about it or be getter every day,” Lofton said. “I choose to be better every day.”

As for the game on Wednesday night that is fast approaching? Lofton says without the windy conditions of the Texas A&M that the Cane offense can “open it up more” with the passing game.

“Get ready for the game, go 1-0,” Lofton says. “Everybody’s energy is through the roof to be here. We have to be where our feet are and go 1-0.”

‘Not Going Down Without a Fight’: Justin Scott Ready for Ohio State

Miami Hurricanes DT Justin Scott is starting to live up to his 5-star potential this season. After beginning the year in the rotation he became a starter as the year went on with David Blay banged up … and Scott responded. He enters Wednesday night’s playoff game against Ohio State with 6.5 tackles for losses and a sack.

“I definitely feel like it’s been a crazy season,” Scott told CaneSport at today’s Cotton Bowl Media Day. “I feel like as the season went on we went down some bodies, I just had to step up for my team when they needed me. It’s all it was.”

Scott says he’s now “more confident in my game” after enjoying success in Year 2 at Miami.

“Playing more football I’m more confident with more game experience, more confident and comfortable on the field,” Scott said.

The DT stressed that the focus for this team has been ignoring the outside noise and respecting the opponent.

“It comes down to are we going to do what we’ve got to do to win the game,” he says.

Scott’s mindset entering this second round playoff game?

“It feels really good,” Scott said. “We are grateful for even getting an opportunity. Now that we got the opportunity, we’re not going down without a fight.”

THIS AND THAT

Some more soundbytes from today’s media day?

Here you go:

*RB Mark Fletcher was torn between Miami and Ohio State during his recruitment, ultimately decommitting to the Canes. He was asked today about some South Florida recruits staying home while others do head to programs up north like Ohio State.

“I honestly feel like kids making the best decision for themselves,” Fletcher said. “That’s what I can say. Even kids who want to get out, you know some want to get out, probably tired of seeing the same thing. So no hate to anybody else. Everybody has their own aspirations. As long as you’re true to what’s best for you, don’t worry about having anybody push you anywhere. As long as you do that, you’ll be fine.”

*WR Malachi Toney says he wanted to stay home for college because “it was the best fit for me.”

What makes South Florida recruits different?

“Our mentality, our grind, preparation, and our confidence,” he said. “We move differently once we hit the field.”

*C James Brockermeyer is a Cane who has played in the Cotton Bowl previously. “In 2021 I was here with Alabama for the Cotton Bowl,” he said. “And then our Pee Wee football games, our championship games were all here (growing up in Texas). So I played that four years in a row when I was a kid. Yeah, pretty cool to be back.

“I would have been eight, nine, 10, 11 (in those Pee Wee games). Fun memories.”

He says in this playoff game the difference will be “The teams that execute at the highest level and do their jobs to the best of their ability are the ones that are going to win the game.”

With that said, Brockermeyer adds that Ohio State is “arguably the most talented team we’ve played all year. Studs all over the field. And at the same time, they’re coached really well and coaches do a great job of putting them in spots and taking advantage of their strengths. And it’s going to be a huge challenge for us. And we’re excited to face that challenge.”

*RT Francis Mauigoa says he’s excited about the opportunity to play Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night. And he says the team’s top-ranked defense pops out on film.

“Yeah, they’re all around the field,” he says. “They’re very skilled. Very hard coached. Very well coached as well. The defense, they do a lot of stuff. And it all starts in the trenches. I feel like that’s where the game is going to be at.

“Coming into this week with Ohio State, it’s another great battle. Another great opportunity to show off your talent and what we can do as an offensive line. So we’re very blessed to have this opportunity to go against one of the top D-linemen in the country and we’re looking forward to it.”

*DL Rueben Bain says playing in the Cotton Bowl “means a lot” to him.

A key to winning this one?

“We got to communicate better, trust in one another, and finish,” he said. “Trust in each other that we get the job done.”

Going against an explosive offense and asked the key to going against the Ohio State O line, Bain simply answered, “For us, we’re doing our best job. We’ll be in good shape.”

*Nickel Keionte Scott says being at the Cotton Bowl is “a wonderful opportunity.”

“I think all my teammates are looking at it the same, the biggest opportunity,” he said. “You play in these games, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So we’re definitely grateful for it. … You get this once in a lifetime to go on a run like this. Everybody has been real focused, and it’s being able to be around everybody. And see how focused everybody is has allowed me to take my focus up. I think we are all helping each other out.”

Asking his highlight this year, Scott responded, “Me coming in and being new and fresh and all my teammates and coaches and the University just wrapping their arms around me and picking me up at a down moment. I feel like that’s something that’s super big to me, just being able to rise up and feel everybody’s love and support for me and allowing me to just come and be a part of the University. “

*DE Akheem Mesidor might tune out the outside noise. But he also sort of relishes it on gameday.

“I love 100,000 deep rooting against you,” he said. “I love that feeling. I love the adversity. I love silencing a crowd. I just love knowing that I’m in enemy territory and there’s 100,000 of them rooting against us.”

The goals of Miami’s defense in this game?

“We want to create negative plays,” Mesidor said. “It starts up front. If we can knock the line of scrimmage back and be the more physical front, I think we’ll be able to make the running backs and Julian Sayin very uncomfortable.”

Mesidor also said he and Bain have a friendly competition for who can make the most big plays in games.

“It makes us better,” Mesidor said. “I know he’s watching me and I’m also watching him. We’re trying — I’m trying to outperform him and he’s trying to outperform me. Ultimately it makes us better. Not only us, the younger guys see that and they want to follow our footsteps and it makes them better. So it’s contagious.”

*LB Wesley Bissainthe says he can’t wait for kickoff. “Just coming out here with my brothers, ready to just prepare for war,” he said. “Excited to go to war with these guys. It’s going to be a great game.”

