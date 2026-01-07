Miami’s Keionte Scott: We Are "Most Hated Team In The Country" … Key To Game Is “Just Do Your Assignment”

GLENDALE, ARIZ. – Nickel Keionte Scott, who had a pick-6 last game against Ohio State, knows the massive challenge ahead in Ole Miss’ No. 2 ranked offense that’s spearheaded by elusive QB Trinidad Chambliss, who averages passing for 261 yards per game and has 21 TD passes with only three INTs. He also has 520 rush yards and eight TDs on the ground.

“They do a good job of getting people on islands, attacking the zones. They just do a tremendous job, have threats all over the field. As a defense we get excited, the opportunity to go against an offense like this.”

Scott also says something that excites him is a simple mentality. And a truth.

“We are the most hated team in the field, in the country,” he says.

That’s used as motivation, of course.

“That fuels us, you know?” Scott says. “Everything is on your phone, hearing how you’re not good enough. A leader like (Mario) Cristobal – we want to never be satisfied.”

As for the Ole Miss challenge?

In particular Chambliss and his receivers thrive on broken plays that turn into explosive gains.

“It’s something that we are just mentally prepared (for Chambliss extending plays), that’s something we’ve been preaching all week,” Scott said. “We feel like every offense we play is the best offense. Ole Miss is going to be a really good challenge.”

Scott said the key is for everyone to do their jobs and not try to do too much, and also maintaining an even keel mentally.

“Just do your assignment,” Scott says.

Scott also reflected on a key moment that got Miami to this point, and no it wasn’t his TD against Ohio State … it was a team meeting after the loss to SMU.

“It was a moment where we had to sit down and look each other in the face and ask a simple question, `Are we the team we think we are?’ That was the biggest thing. Everybody got up and was able to speak. We heard everybody’s hearts, had some players in there shedding tears and telling us stories of how they got there, why they needed this so much. That was something we felt a switch hit, got connected. We realized if we are the team we think we are and want to get where we need to go then we all need each other. That was a big thing. Everyone helping each other no matter what, we all need each other.”

Scott missed two games at the end of the regular season before returning for the playoffs, and says he had a decision to make on getting surgery that would have cost him the postseason.

“That was super tough for me mentally as a guy that’s having success early on in the year, you get hurt,” he said. “Just thoughts of okay have you done enough? My mindset all year- I couldn’t sway away from that mindset. I felt I didn’t have to do surgery, put my full attention on getting healthy.”

Scott also touched on the fast pace at which Ole Miss plays.

“The tempo gets to you – they are a good team,” he said.

A final thought from Scott? That’s on how this team is focused 100 percent on the task at hand.

“That Louisville game we were super high on a pedestal, everyone was sitting comfortable in their chairs and our chairs got knocked from under us,” he said. “I feel we’ve learned our lesson for that game. We’ve been through that adversity, you can’t ever get comfortable.

“We are trying to re-write the Miami Hurricane narrative around the country for sure.”

KEIONTE SCOTT PRESS CONFERENCE

Q. You have the ability to beat teams in a lot of different ways. What do you think of their offense?

Q. Is there something specific that you guys notice on film with how they can beat you?

KEIONTE SCOTT: I definitely think the way they’re able to create plays is something that jumps off on tape. The way they are able to set guys up. I spoke on the quarterback play, that’s something that you look at, and the way he’s able to create, but then also read defenses and stuff like that. Just a great team, great opportunity.

Q. Is there any way to replicate his (Trinidad Chambliss) scrambling ability when you guys are in practice?

KEIONTE SCOTT: There’s definitely different ways to replicate it, but I also more so, I think it’s on us doing our job. That’s the biggest thing this week is making sure everyone is doing their 1-11 and that’s what we need to focus on.

Q. How important was it to preach patience to the other guys in the DB room over the last couple of days? Trinidad [Chambliss] is a guy that can extend plays well. Just being able to stay patient; not bite on the scramble and give up a big play over the atop.

KEIONTE SCOTT: I definitely think it’s something everybody collectively as a defense has to focus on. I don’t think you can put it on one or two position groups. When it gets to that point where it breaks down or it doesn’t break down, like I spoke on before, I think everybody doing their 1:11 can erase a lot of those things.

Q. We’ve seen Michael Irvin, Andre Johnson, Ray Lewis support you guys. To have guys of previous generations from Miami support this team like that, what does that mean to you guys?

KEIONTE SCOTT: It just shows the love for The U, how much The U means to them. Me personally, it makes me take a look on it, like, man, you see guys that could be doing anything in the world at that moment, but they’re supporting their university.

So it gives me a moment to just stay focused and stay locked in, because at the end of day, you can do great things. This place can do great things for you. It’s just a testament to the University of Miami, for sure.

Q. Does it give you a sense of pride that there’s that level of tradition at the school that you play for? Especially in the age where there hasn’t been loyalty of guys sticking it out four, five, six years?

KEIONTE SCOTT: For sure. From the first day I walked into the IPF, I seen the guys on the rafter, seeing all the Hall-of-Famers on the wall. You’re looking at them every day and looking up to them on the sideline. It speaks to the university, it speaks to what the university has done for them, and then it speaks to what they want to do for the university.

Q. These are the moments you’ll talk about 20, 30 years from now. How much are you trying to enjoy the moment outside of the game? Not just the game itself, knowing these don’t come around often.

KEIONTE SCOTT: For sure. All week I’ve just been telling guys: These are games you share with your kids. You sit down on the couch and show your kids this game. There’s definitely times we want to make sure we’re taking full advantage of just the smaller things, the little things.

There’s teams that are not competing, and we’re one of four teams that are. There’s definitely a moment where we soak it all in. But you’ve got to stay focused and live in the moment.

Q. Two games, you’re the underdog. People say you don’t belong, now you do belong, now you’re the favorite. Does that change the mindset when you’re the one expected to win?

KEIONTE SCOTT: I don’t think it’s changed. We still have that salty taste in our mouth from the decision being questionable at the start of the selection. So we don’t change. [Mario] Cristobal does a great job of keeping us focused. As he calls it, rat poison, of people that a couple of weeks ago when we dropped a game to SMU, were saying we weren’t supposed to be where we were. And now they come back around and we’re a super good team.

This is just a moment where we want to be one level – not too high, not too low. It’s something I tell everybody. That’s something we’re preaching every day, not to get too high, not to get too low. Stay on the same level. That will take us where we want to get.

Q. What’s unique playing against Trinidad Chambliss?

KEIONTE SCOTT: The way he’s able to create, and then the way he can change the game at any moment. I definitely think he’s a great quarterback, and definitely excited to play against him.

Q. What’s it like to be on the doorstep of the Semifinal game?

KEIONTE SCOTT: Yeah, walked into the stadium today, you get a visualization of what’s about to go down. It’s just something that’s just crazy. Like I said before, these are football games you show your kids that you were able to take part in, just the situation of football.

Some guys from south Florida have never been west before. It’s just crazy the opportunity football grants you, and this opportunity we have has granted some guys to be on the West Coast for the first time. It’s not something we’re taking for granted, but trying to stay focused and continue to prepare.

Q. Is there added pressure in this one? Do you feel that?

KEIONTE SCOTT: Definitely. I feel the pressure rises each week. It’s not something we’re overlooking or underlooking. It’s just something we’re focused on, it’s all about us, which is one of our models and something we want to be.

Q. Playing in a lot of big games, but not like this, not in these kinds of situations, as a leader of the team, how do you feel so locked in?

KEIONTE SCOTT: I would just say it’s just the fact that this is the same football game. Obviously the situation has risen and the stakes are what they are, but I definitely think it’s something — like I said, [Mario] Cristobal and everybody around is doing a good job of keeping everybody focused in the moment. If you put too much on it, it causes anxiety. But if you don’t put enough on it, you’ll go out there timid. We’re just staying on that one level, just focusing on preparation and focusing on where we need to be.