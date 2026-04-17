Local OL Zaquan Linton no longer part of Miami recruiting class

Miami and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton have parted ways.

Linton originally committed to the Hurricanes in July of last year. However, the Hurricanes will now move forward and continue to work on other options along the offensive line.

Miami recently landed Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll prospect Sean Tatum and Gainesville (Ga.) High prospect Tyler Ford. The Hurricanes are also in the mix for several highly touted offensive line recruits, including top tackle target Mark Matthews, a five-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas.

At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Linton is ranked as the No. 74 offensive tackle and No. 1,017 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was considered more of a long-term development project.

Miami now has nine commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine and three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford.

Miami entered the day with the No. 8 recruiting class nationally.