Looking back at the 3 national championships Miami has won at home

With this year’s national championship between Miami and Indiana taking place at Hard Rock Stadium, UM is the first team in the CFP era to play a title game at its home venue.

The Hurricanes, however, are quite familiar with playing for championships in South Florida.

Before the first standalone BCS championship game was played in January 2007, the Miami-located Orange Bowl frequently hosted the postseason bowl game that decided college football’s top team. This was the case for three of UM’s five national titles.

Its first was on Jan. 2, 1984. Nebraska entered the game as the No. 1 team in the country and the heavy favorite over the No. 5/4 ranked Hurricanes. Led by legendary head coach Tom Osborne, the Cornhuskers ran a run-focused offensive system that was expected to trample the UM defense.

To the surprise of many, Miami jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Quarterback Bernie Kosar came out firing, throwing for two touchdowns in the game’s opening frame.

But Nebraska fought back. The Cornhuskers clawed their way back into the game to cut Miami’s deficit to three at halftime. Head coach Howard Schnellenberger’s Hurricanes extended their lead in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns to make the score 31-17.

Somehow, even with star running back Mike Rozier out for the remainder of the game with an ankle injury, Nebraska mounted a blistering comeback. The Cornhuskers tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, leading to one of the most controversial in-game decisions in college football history.

Trailing 31-30 with 48 seconds left in the game, Osborne left his offense on the field for a two-point conversion after Jeff Smith ran in a 24-yard touchdown. On the ensuing play, quarterback Turner Gill’s pass was broken up, resulting in UM’s first national championship in program history.

“This was a championship game and (Osborne) went after it like a champion,” Schnellenberger said about the two-point conversion after the game.

While not as memorable as its first, Miami also won its second national championship in South Florida, defeating Oklahoma 20-14 in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1988.

Like the 1984 matchup with Nebraska, No. 2 Miami entered this game as underdogs. The Sooners, ranked No. 1 in the nation, were favored by three points in this battle of 11-0 teams.

The Hurricanes leaned on their defense to lead them to victory. With star linebacker George Mira Jr. suspended, Bernard Clark stepped in and played the game of his life to shut down Oklahoma’s dominant ground game. He finished with 14 tackles and was named the MVP.

UM won its third national championship two seasons later in the Sugar Bowl but returned to the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1992 to win its fourth. This year’s game featured a familiar foe – Nebraska. Only this time, the Hurricanes were expected to win convincingly, and that’s exactly what they did.

No. 1 Miami defeated No. 11 Nebraska 22-0 to cap off its undefeated season. This was the Hurricanes’ first national title as a member of the Big East conference. Eventual Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Gino Torretta lit up the Cornhuskers’ secondary, throwing for 257 yards and a touchdown.

The only national title game in Miami that the Hurricanes lost?

That would be the 1995 Orange Bowl, which saw Nebraska finally overcome Miami to claim its fourth national championship and second under Osborne. The Cornhuskers crawled back from a 10-point second-half deficit to win, 24-17.

While this year’s CFP championship game will kick off at Hard Rock Stadium, fans from both Miami and Indiana are allotted a select number of tickets. But for the Canes, it sure feels like another home national title game.