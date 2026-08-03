Mario Cristobal: Miami’s 2026 season will be earned, not inherited

This is easier said than done but Mario Cristobal is determined to power through any rat poison that might be lingering from Miami’s 2025 National Championship game run and the seven-month festival of happiness that followed it.

Cristobal knows that there are no assumptions that last season’s success automatically carries into this one. Miami has not earned anything. It must prove it again. This is a different team that will be defined by its own leadership, the choices that are made, the standards they maintain and the work they put in every day starting with the opening of fall practice on Tuesday.

“The 2026 Hurricanes will be what they will be, and it’ll be a product of our choices and decisions and our levels of detail and work ethic,” Cristobal said on the Gramlich & MacLain Show. “There’s no time for any type of reflection. That’s been done already. Let’s go.”

Cristobal has seen confidence throughout the roster. More importantly, he thinks he has seen maturity through the work that has begun over recent weeks and that will now continue with a greater intensity in training camp.

Miami’s postseason run did more than elevate the program nationally. It confirmed that the Hurricanes could win against elite competition and survive the physical games required to advance through the College Football Playoff. It also confirmed how difficult it is to win those games because of strong quarterback play, physical offensive and defensive fronts, challenging perimeter matchups and games that test every phase of the team. Miami lost the national championship game largely because a punt protection totally broke down and gave Indiana a touchdown.

But Miami got to that stage and opportunity largely due to its toughness to fight through mid-season problems and hold up physically when the stakes were elevated. “We were ready for rock fights,” Cristobal said.

Cristobal has little interest in what he described as “beauty contests” comparing conferences based on their histories or perceived strength. Miami faced opponents from multiple leagues in the post-season and demonstrated that it belonged on the same field with all of them.

“Let’s settle stuff on the field,” Cristobal said.

The foundation for that level of toughness always begins in training camp, particularly at the line of scrimmage where Miami will be working to rebuild both its offensive and defensive lines. The Hurricanes lost proven players from both fronts and that creates uncertainty.

“The work that’s been put in to replace those guys has been going on for years,” Cristobal said in reference to Miami’s practice field work ethic and competition level. “It’s been iron sharpening iron all the way through.”

The guys Miami will be counting on this season have practiced against future professional players. They have learned the standards established by veterans.

“It’s not a guess and a hope when you put them on the field,” Cristobal said. “It’s confidence, and it’s earned.”

Cristobal described Miami’s emerging group as big, athletic and tough, with a considerable chip on its shoulder.

“They haven’t waited their turn,” he said. “They’ve worked for their turn.”

That work will intensify in fall camp through the daily battles. Miami must also replace leadership and production from veterans who helped define the defensive front.

Cristobal pointed to a group that includes Justin Scott, Damon Wilson, Armando Blount and Marquise Lightfoot as players whose development will be critical.

Blount, in particular, has physically transformed. Cristobal said he is now approximately 276 pounds and “looks different.”

Lightfoot flashed his potential during Miami’s postseason run and now enters a season in which the Hurricanes will expect considerably more from him.

But Cristobal was careful not to hand out starting roles or excessive praise.

“They don’t deserve any praise right now because we haven’t done anything,” he said.

Few players generated more excitement during Miami’s run than Malachi Toney.

Cristobal saw the foundation of Toney’s success before the rest of the country did through his practice habits the way he finished drills, embraced blocking and spent many hours of extra time inside Miami’s facility.

Success has not changed those habits. Cristobal said Toney is now approximately 12 to 14 pounds heavier than he was previously, while reaching new personal highs in acceleration and deceleration.

“There is no scaling back,” Cristobal said. “There is no throttle down. He just goes.”

Despite everything Toney has already accomplished, Cristobal does not believe he is close to reaching his ceiling.

“He is nowhere near his full potential yet,” Cristobal said.

The most important transition within Miami’s offense centers on quarterback Darian Mensah, who arrived with a reputation and considerable expectations. But Cristobal made it clear that status alone does not grant a quarterback leadership of the locker room. Teammates must first see the work.

“Teammates have to see that before you open your mouth and say anything,” Cristobal said. “What are your actions? What do you do? Are you really invested in helping this team get better?”

Cristobal believes Mensah has answered those questions through his work habits, development as a player and maturity in how he handles himself and interacts with teammates. He has immersed himself in Miami’s culture rather than expecting the program to adapt to him.

Cristobal described him as an “agent of change” who recognizes that Miami’s offense still has considerable room for improvement.

“There’s so much more meat on the bone for us offensively,” Cristobal said.

Much of that progress will depend upon the quarterback.

“He’s an exceptional human being,” Cristobal said. “Needless to say, we’re beyond thrilled that he’s here.”

Miami will enter the 2026 season carrying greater expectations than it did a year ago. The Hurricanes will be discussed as a championship contender. Their quarterback, playmakers and emerging young talent will attract national attention. Every opponent will understand the significance of beating them.

Cristobal does not want his players running from those expectations.

He also does not want them believing last season’s accomplishments entitle them to anything. Last season proved what Miami can become but now the Hurricanes must build it again.