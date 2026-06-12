Mario Cristobal Reflects on Rebuilding the Hurricanes Program: 'I Owe Miami'by: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMario Cristobal explains how Miami rebuilt into a national title contender through culture, trenches and relentless development.