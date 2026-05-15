Mario Cristobal Says Miami’s Hunger Is ‘Higher Than Ever’ As Team Focuses On Another Title Run

Mario Cristobal Says Miami’s Hunger Is ‘Higher Than Ever’ As Team Focuses On Another Title Runby: Matt Shodell19 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMiami coach Mario Cristobal discusses Darian Mensah, Malachi Toney and the team’s renewed focus on ACC PM, with expectations ratcheted up.