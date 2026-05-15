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Mario Cristobal Says Miami’s Hunger Is ‘Higher Than Ever’ As Team Focuses On Another Title Run

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell19 minutes agocanesport
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami coach Mario Cristobal discusses Darian Mensah, Malachi Toney and the team’s renewed focus on ACC PM, with expectations ratcheted up.

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