Mario Cristobal: `The U Is Here’ as Miami Hurricanes Build Toward Titles

Miami coach Mario Cristobal recently joined the popular Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, where for an hour he sat down in the Cane meeting room and discussed his rebuilding the program process, offseason mentality, culture and much more.

We’ll start with what he had to say about instilling his culture at UM, and he says it all starts with work habits. It’s never good enough in Cristobal’s mind, as he stresses that “We’re still in the process of establishing that.”

Yes, the work is always ongoing.

“The best thing you can do as a football coach is conduct elite practices,” he says. “That has to carry through to elite meetings, elite walkthroughs. … We like to think we can take spring ball and have guys gain a year of maturity by the way we practice – adverse, challenging practices really test them. We are going to take them to the edge. We want to get to a breakthrough as opposed to a breakdown. The response has been awesome.”

Cristobal says recruiting also feeds upon that, as he makes sure prospects see the difficulty and challenges in Miami’s practices before they commit to make sure they understand what they are signing up for.

“It’s not for everybody,” Cristobal said. “We just believe in this blueprint, are going to stick with it.”

Cristobal says a key for him and his staff in recruiting is that coaches don’t “kiss the butt” of any recruit at Miami camps or otherwise. They keep it real and grind.

“At the end of the day do you really love football (is key for a recruit that gets targeted),” Cristobal said. “(We want) guys that cannot live without football but also understand the importance of a high-level diploma at the University of Miami.”

In this NIL era it’s a bit of a new ballgame for coaches to navigate. It’s become more about dollars at times, right?

“We believe in this: If you have to change the way you coach and treat people because you’re afraid of the portal or NIL, you shouldn’t have been coaching to begin with,” Cristobal said. “We treat people the right way, provide them with the resources, the teaching to make them the best they can be. We’re truth tellers. When people want to get better, they want that. … People making money, I’m all about that as long as they’re responsible.

“When we’re in here I don’t want to hear jack about money. We’re going to do it the Miami Hurricanes way.”

That Miami Hurricanes way ultimately is supposed to help lead to chasing titles. A first step was making it to the final game in 2025.

“We fell short here at the end, didn’t finish,” Cristobal said. “Now, monster progress. More positive anger. … Set your goals and go. That’s where the program is right now from a mentality standpoint: Let’s go get better.”

As for this year vs. last year?

“Buy in, effort, doing the right things, great (heading into this year),” Cristobal said. “Not picking up where we left off, but advancing where we left off. … We have 40 new players right now – we didn’t have that last January, February, so we feel strongly about our team, but I also feel strongly about shutting our mouths and working really hard, understanding we have a long way to go. I told the team the hardest thing in the world is handling success. … We have a long way to go.”

When it comes to the question of “Is The U back?” Cristobal offers some perspective.

“I played here on two national championship teams, lost the third one, the worst we finished was third in the country,” Cristobal said. “That’s what I always knew Miami on. Watching from far away for 20+ years (of tough UM seasons), infuriating, you know? To the point where that’s it. I’ve had enough. This is real that Miami is providing this opportunity for us. We got our teeth kicked in early – the roster needed a complete overhaul. That was the most difficult professional year of my life, 2022. We’re now attracting the right type of player.

“We say `The U Is Here.’ We are here right now. The best part is the alumni , they are all about going forward. They aren’t about going back anymore.”

Cristobal also said he wants to see games start weeks earlier in the future so the season can end earlier in order to let teams have equal footing when it comes to dealing with the January transfer portal and hitting the road for recruiting for future classes.

“The further you play into (the postseason with the portal/recruiting calendar the way it is) the more of a disadvantage you’re at,” Cristobal said. “The calendar has got to change, because right now it’s pretty messy.”

A final takeaway thought from Cristobal? He sums up his whole mentality in a simple couple of numbers, saying “1-0.”

“We’re just relentless,” Cristobal says. “We love this. We’re boring to the outside world because we grind, work. I love it.”