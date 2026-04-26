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Mario Cristobal’s Rebuild Powers Miami’s NFL Draft Explosion

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell30 minutes agocanesport
NFL: New York Giants Draft Press Conference
Apr 24, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants draft pick Francis Mauigoa, Head Coach John Harbaugh (left) and General Manager Joe Schoen (right) pose for a photo during the introductory press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Miami sends 9 players to the NFL Draft, including 3 first-rounders, signaling a major program turnaround under Mario Cristobal.

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