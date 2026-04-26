Mario Cristobal’s Rebuild Powers Miami’s NFL Draft Explosion

Mario Cristobal’s Rebuild Powers Miami’s NFL Draft Explosionby: Matt Shodell30 minutes agocanesportRead In AppApr 24, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants draft pick Francis Mauigoa, Head Coach John Harbaugh (left) and General Manager Joe Schoen (right) pose for a photo during the introductory press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn ImagesMiami sends 9 players to the NFL Draft, including 3 first-rounders, signaling a major program turnaround under Mario Cristobal.