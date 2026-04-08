Meet elite Miami WR commit Nick Lennear aka 'No Cut Nick' — a man of few words and a lot of talent

It takes a couple of attempts, but Nick Lennear and some of his 7-on-7 teammates finally get their dance routine right.

In between games at OT7, one of the country’s top offseason events, Lennear — a Top 100 Miami wide receiver commit — usually spends his time watching other games and doing his best to avoid interactions with reporters.

In this moment, however, Lennear lets his guard down and smiles for TikTok. It’s a rare sight. Just moments before, Lennear willed his way through an interview that required him to sit in a foam ball pit with a microphone in his hand.

So Nick, why do you hate interviews so much?

“I just don’t like talking,” Lennear quipped.

Fair enough. Maybe photos? Nah.

When asked to pose with future Miami teammates Jaylyn Jones and Sherrod Gourdine, Lennear bolts outside the gate, only to be mobbed by a group of children. Ranked as the No. 26 overall recruit nationally, ‘No Cut Nick’ is already a star with the next generation.

Lennear poses for photos, signs autographs, and even accepts one kid’s challenge — a race. Lennear takes his shoes off to make it fair. With only socks on, he slips but quickly picks himself up and turns on the jets for the win.

Don’t mistake Lennear’s reservation for arrogance. He’s actually quite humble, and moments like that show he’s a real person — not some manufactured personality or clout chaser, which is so common in today’s generation. Lennear is genuine. He’s real. He’s 305 to the core.

But you have to like something other than football… right, Nick? Right?

It takes some teeth-pulling, but Lennear finally gives some answers. Favorite hobby? Playing 2K. Favorite food? Wendy’s (but not the spicy nuggets!). Dream vacation? Turks and Caicos. Favorite movie? Boyz n the Hood.

That’s it for now. Lennear interrupts the interview to check on a guy working the exit at the event who appears to have an injury. Lennear offers some words of encouragement, wishes him well, and runs off.

Finally, out of the limelight.

It’s been a whirlwind of a month for Lennear. After all, he competed in back-to-back weekends at OT7 and also found his future home.

In one of those rare moments he lets his guard down, Lennear took center stage at 305 Day, a Miami recruiting event held at the home of Mario Cristobal. He grabbed a microphone and announced his commitment to the Hurricanes in front of the staff and his fellow peers.

“I just felt like it was a good opportunity for me to do it at that time,” Lennear said. “I get to put on for my home city.”

Lennear recalls giving baseball a try when he was five years old. He remembers being good at catching the ball, which obviously makes sense. As the years passed, he gravitated toward football and became one of the premier wideouts in the country.

On the field is where ‘No Cut Nick’ really takes over. He makes plays, talks trash and may even show you some of those dance moves.

Lennear broke out as a sophomore, recording 42 receptions for 778 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to leading Miami (Fla.) Northwestern to a state title. He has since transferred to Miami (Fla.) Carol City and is poised for a monster season.

At 6-foot, 165 pounds, Lennear is a silky-smooth receiver who can play on the outside or in the slot and has elite hands, body control, and athleticism. It’s no surprise he earned an invitation to the Navy All-American Bowl as a junior this winter, where he impressed Rivals Rankings Director Charles Power.

“Seeing him in a neutral setting in the Navy All-American Bowl really proved instructive in how he stacks up within that group,” Power said. “I thought his ability to separate vertically was really strong in that setting. He could stack and separate against top defensive backs. He had quality route running and a variety of moves. He was tough to stick with.

“For a prospect who doesn’t have a lot of markers out there in terms of track times or combine testing, it was helpful to see him really separate against those top defensive backs in that setting. He’s much more than a deep threat. He can work across the middle, come down with difficult grabs, and is tough after the catch.”

Lennear may not say much, but he commands the respect of those around him.

Other Miami commits were buzzing after Lennear’s commitment and can’t wait to team up with him in Coral Gables.

“No Cut Nick committed,” Jones said with a laugh. “He’s like my blood brother. That had us hyped… He’s different. He’s going to be great.”

Rivals300 wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens added:

“He told me he was committing to Miami a week before at The Sevens tournament. We were already throwing up The U. I put the hard touch on him. I feel like we can be the best duo Miami has ever produced. We click really well in 7-on-7. I can just imagine what we can do in pads.”

Lennear is expected to enroll early and could make a big impact as a true freshman, similar to another South Florida native who decided to stay home — Malachi Toney.

One of the most electric playmakers in college football, Toney helped lead Miami to a national title last season after starring at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage. But Lennear isn’t worried about being the next Toney.

Instead, he wants to soak up as much knowledge as he can. Toney will be a junior by the time Lennear arrives at UM and could be on his way to the NFL the following year.

“It will be fun playing behind somebody I’ve known for a long time,” Lennear said. “I grew up playing with him. Looking up to him and playing behind him will be good.”

There will come a time when Baby Jesus passes the torch to No Cut Nick.

For now, Lennear just wants to keep his head down, grind, and — of course — stay away from annoying reporters like that new Miami Rivals writer.