Meet the Commit: PF Chris Birden Jr. breaks down decision to pledge to Miami Hurricanes

South Kent School (Conn.) power forward Chris Birden Jr. committed to Miami on Tuesday night over offers from Texas State, Western Carolina, Northeastern, East Tennessee State and California Baptist. Birden likely won’t play much as a freshman, but he has long-term upside because of his ability to dribble, shoot and run the floor at his lengthy 6-foot-10 frame.

Birden thinks that he’s an excellent fit for the Hurricanes, who play at an up-tempo pace and value both defense and rebounding.

“They have a really fast-paced style of play, get downhill. Everybody plays free. I just feel like it was a good spot for me,” Birden told CaneSport after his commitment to Miami. “Miami is a good defending and rebounding team. I feel like I could guard one through four, possibly one through five. I feel like I can rebound, block shots, run, dunk. I can shoot the ball at a high clip. I can just bring a lot of versatility to the table with my size and length.”

The 2026 prospect committed to Miami following a phone call with Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas. He spent time with Lucas and the UM staff during his official visit back in October, but he said that it’s this recent conversation that sealed the deal for Miami.

“Coach Jai called me, and he just said, ‘We’d really love to have. We love your game. We think you can be a real good piece, a long-term player here,” Birden said. “After taking that visit and just weighing my options, I was like, ‘This is the place I want to be at.’ So when he called, I committed on the spot.”

Another factor in Birden’s decision to commit to Miami?

That would be his relationship with Hurricanes associate Charlton “C.Y.” Young. Birden’s father, Chris Birden Sr., was roommates and teammates with Young during their college days at Georgia Southern. Young had known Birden long before he was ever a recruit, and this connection was a major reason why he ended up pledging to the Canes.

Birden said with Young as a coach, Miami feels like a “protected space.”

“That relationship was a big part of the reason why I came here,” Birden said. “I feel like here, with CY being here, I feel like it’s a protected space. A place where I can grow, where I could flourish and a place where I could really stay long-term and grow at. And with how the portal is now, I feel like this is a place where I’m not gonna need that. I feel like this is a place where I could stay long-term and grow. His presence being there is a big reassurance for me, and it’s a really big reason why I chose [Miami].”

Birden is the second commit in the Hurricanes’ 2026 recruiting class, joining five-star small forward signee Caleb Gaskins.

A final thought from Birden about what Miami’s fanbase should expect from him:

“I would just tell them, “Get ready to get on your feet. You’re going to see a lot of dunks, a lot of threes. I feel like you’re getting a really exciting player and a guy who’s really going to cherish being here.”

CaneSport’s Take

If Birden does stick around for multiple seasons, we can see him developing into a rotation player at Miami. His blend of size and skill is rare. A couple of years in a college weight program would do him wonders.