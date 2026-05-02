Meet The Commits: Miami boasts Top 10 recruiting class nationally
Miami has the No. 10 recruiting class in the Rivals Industry team rankings after landing a commitment from Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys on Friday night.
The Hurricanes now have nine verbal pledges this cycle. Here is a full breakdown of Miami’s 2027 recruiting class.
Four-Star DB Jaylyn Jones
Commitment Date: June 23, 2025
School: Davie (Fla.) McArthur
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175
Industry Ranking: No. 293 overall, No. 28 safety, No. 27 prospect in Florida
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas A&M
How We Got Here: Miami extended an offer to Jones back in 2024 and made him an early priority. The Hurricanes notched a verbal commitment from the talented defensive back last summer. Miami safeties coach Will Harris led the way in his recruitment. Jones is set to make an official visit to Miami on May 29.
He Said It: “It’s the coaching staff. Like I’ve been saying over and over again, the coaching staff has just been very incredible to me.”
Four-Star TE Demarcus Deroche
Commitment Date: August 19, 2025
School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200
Industry Ranking: No. 267 overall, No. 14 tight end, No. 23 prospect in Florida
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Ohio State, Texas
How We Got Here: Deroche earned an offer from Miami last summer after impressing the staff at a camp. He worked out at both tight end and EDGE and could play either at the next level. Deroche gave the Hurricanes a verbal commitment just a couple of months later. He is set to make his official visit on May 29.
He Said It: “It’s home. I always told myself Miami will be the place I want to and will go to. I don’t like leaving Florida. I don’t like the cold. Florida’s weather, the environment, Florida is the home of football, and Miami is the biggest school in Florida for football.”
Top 100 WR Nick Lennear
Commitment Date: March 5, 2026
School: Miami (Fla.) Carol City
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165
Industry Ranking: No. 24 overall, No. 5 wide receiver, No. 4 prospect in Florida
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Indiana, LSU, Nebraska, Syracuse, Texas, USC
How We Got Here: Lennear was one of Miami’s top priorities this cycle. The Hurricanes were considered the heavy leaders for the majority of his recruiting process and sealed the deal on 305 Day — Lennear committed at Mario Cristobal’s house. Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard led the way in this recruitment. Lennear is set to make his official visit on May 29.
He Said It: “I just want to put on for my home city. That’s really it.”
Three-Star DL Josh Johnson
Commitment Date: March 24, 2026
School: Key West (Fla.) High
Height: 6-5
Weight: 260
Industry Ranking: No. 651 overall, No. 61 defensive lineman, No. 71 prospect in Florida
Other Notable Offers: Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Wisconsin
How We Got Here: Johnson, an Iowa legacy, was considered a Hawkeyes lean early in the process. However, Miami extended an offer in late January and got him on campus for an unofficial visit a few days later. Johnson returned to Coral Gables for 305 Day, and it was there where Miami really began to trend. Johnson once again visited for Miami’s first spring practice and committed on the spot. He chose Miami over fellow finalist Florida.
He Said It: “It’s close to home. It’s like a two-and-a-half-hour drive. If you look at where I live, it’s so much closer than any other school — like insanely closer. It’s convenient. Another thing is the staff. Every time I’m up at Miami, they make me feel like I’m a need for them. That’s something I value.”
Three-Star DB Sherrod Gourdine
Commitment Date: March 24, 2026
School: Davie (Fla.) McArthur
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
Industry Ranking: No. 538 overall, No. 60 cornerback, No. 48 prospect in Florida
Other Notable Offers: Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
How We Got Here: Gourdine notched an offer from Miami back in October of 2024. The Hurricanes made him feel like a top priority this offseason and began to trend in his recruitment following his time at 305 Day — Gourdine set his commitment date shortly after the event. Miami sealed the deal when he returned to campus for the first practice of the spring.
He Said It: “Something I really like about them is they are going to show you if they are really interested in you. The love Miami shows is just something else.”
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Top 100 QB Israel Abrams
Commitment Date: April 3, 2026
School: Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic
Height: 6-4
Weight: 190
Industry Ranking: No. 44 overall, No. 2 quarterback, No. 2 prospect in Illinois
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Purdue
How We Got Here: Miami zeroed in on four quarterbacks this offseason and would have been happy with any of them. However, Abrams was at the very top of the board. The Hurricanes got him in for a multi-day visit and closed with his commitment shortly after he left campus. Abrams announced his pledge live on ESPN and will be a vocal recruiter for Miami moving forward.
He Said It: “I feel like I can help the team with anything. I’m ready to give my heart and everything I have. I think I can make all the throws on the field. I feel like I’m a headache for defensive coordinators, especially when we get into pads, where it really matters.”
Rivals300 OL Sean Tatum
Commitment Date: April 10, 2026
School: Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll
Height: 6-4
Weight: 319
Industry Ranking: No. 162 overall, No. 11 interior offensive lineman, No. 17 prospect in Florida
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Tennessee
How We Got Here: Miami made Tatum a top priority in the interior of the offensive line throughout the cycle. The Hurricanes gained momentum in this recruitment over the last several months and really took control when Tatum visited for a spring practice in late March. Tatum was set to make a decision in July but moved up his timeline and sided with the Hurricanes over a trio of SEC programs.
He Said It: “The development part always stands out and of course how they run their offense. Also, they have a great culture that they’ve built around there. Coach (Mario) Cristobal is an offensive line guy, so he will always show linemen love.”
Three-Star OL Tyler Ford
Commitment Date: April 16, 2026
School: Gainesville (Ga.) High
Height: 6-6
Weight: 315
Industry Ranking: No. 571 overall, No. 43 interior offensive lineman, No. 62 prospect in Georgia
Other Notable Offers: Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Texas A&M
How We Got Here: Ford flew under the radar on the offensive line board this offseason. However, Miami brought him in for a visit this spring and made him feel like a top priority. The Hurricanes pressed, and Ford gave them a verbal commitment less than a week later. Miami values Ford much more than the recruiting services. His size and versatility along the offensive line are intriguing.
Rivals300 RB Ty Keys
Commitment Date: May 1, 2026
School: Poplarville (Miss.) High
Height: 6-2
Weight: 175
Industry Ranking: No. 198 overall, No. 11 running back, No. 7 prospect in Mississippi
Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon
How We Got Here: Miami made Keys a priority throughout the offseason. Florida State did gain some buzz and seemed like the team to beat going into spring. However, Keys made a visit to Miami last month, and the Hurricanes surged past FSU. Keys intended on making official visits to Miami, Florida State and Ole Miss before making a decision this summer. However, Miami pressed and was able to seal the deal sooner than expected.
He Said It: “Coach Mario Cristobal is a coach who tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,. Miami always has a great offensive line, too, and that is great for a running back. Coach Matt Favian Upshaw is cool, too, and we have been talking more since he got there.”