Meet The Commits: Miami has Top 5 recruiting class after landing two big targets

Miami has the No. 4 recruiting class in the Rivals Industry team rankings after landing a pair of commitments on Thursday.

The Hurricanes now have 15 verbal pledges this cycle. Here is a full breakdown of Miami’s 2027 recruiting class.

Four-Star DB Jaylyn Jones

Commitment Date: June 23, 2025

School: Davie (Fla.) McArthur

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Industry Ranking: No. 293 overall, No. 28 safety, No. 27 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Miami extended an offer to Jones back in 2024 and made him an early priority. The Hurricanes notched a verbal commitment from the talented defensive back last summer. Miami safeties coach Will Harris led the way in his recruitment. Jones is set to make an official visit to Miami on May 29.

He Said It: “It’s the coaching staff. Like I’ve been saying over and over again, the coaching staff has just been very incredible to me.”

Four-Star TE Demarcus Deroche

Commitment Date: August 19, 2025

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200

Industry Ranking: No. 267 overall, No. 14 tight end, No. 23 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Ohio State, Texas

How We Got Here: Deroche earned an offer from Miami last summer after impressing the staff at a camp. He worked out at both tight end and EDGE and could play either at the next level. Deroche gave the Hurricanes a verbal commitment just a couple of months later. He is set to make his official visit on May 29.

He Said It: “It’s home. I always told myself Miami will be the place I want to and will go to. I don’t like leaving Florida. I don’t like the cold. Florida’s weather, the environment, Florida is the home of football, and Miami is the biggest school in Florida for football.”

Top 100 WR Nick Lennear

Commitment Date: March 5, 2026

School: Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165

Industry Ranking: No. 24 overall, No. 5 wide receiver, No. 4 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Indiana, LSU, Nebraska, Syracuse, Texas, USC

How We Got Here: Lennear was one of Miami’s top priorities this cycle. The Hurricanes were considered the heavy leaders for the majority of his recruiting process and sealed the deal on 305 Day — Lennear committed at Mario Cristobal’s house. Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard led the way in this recruitment. Lennear is set to make his official visit on May 29.

He Said It: “I just want to put on for my home city. That’s really it.”

Three-Star DL Josh Johnson

Commitment Date: March 24, 2026

School: Key West (Fla.) High

Height: 6-5

Weight: 260

Industry Ranking: No. 651 overall, No. 61 defensive lineman, No. 71 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Wisconsin

How We Got Here: Johnson, an Iowa legacy, was considered a Hawkeyes lean early in the process. However, Miami extended an offer in late January and got him on campus for an unofficial visit a few days later. Johnson returned to Coral Gables for 305 Day, and it was there where Miami really began to trend. Johnson once again visited for Miami’s first spring practice and committed on the spot. He chose Miami over fellow finalist Florida.

He Said It: “It’s close to home. It’s like a two-and-a-half-hour drive. If you look at where I live, it’s so much closer than any other school — like insanely closer. It’s convenient. Another thing is the staff. Every time I’m up at Miami, they make me feel like I’m a need for them. That’s something I value.”

Three-Star DB Sherrod Gourdine

Commitment Date: March 24, 2026

School: Davie (Fla.) McArthur

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Industry Ranking: No. 538 overall, No. 60 cornerback, No. 48 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Gourdine notched an offer from Miami back in October of 2024. The Hurricanes made him feel like a top priority this offseason and began to trend in his recruitment following his time at 305 Day — Gourdine set his commitment date shortly after the event. Miami sealed the deal when he returned to campus for the first practice of the spring.

He Said It: “Something I really like about them is they are going to show you if they are really interested in you. The love Miami shows is just something else.”

Top 100 QB Israel Abrams

Commitment Date: April 3, 2026

School: Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190

Industry Ranking: No. 44 overall, No. 2 quarterback, No. 2 prospect in Illinois

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Purdue

How We Got Here: Miami zeroed in on four quarterbacks this offseason and would have been happy with any of them. However, Abrams was at the very top of the board. The Hurricanes got him in for a multi-day visit and closed with his commitment shortly after he left campus. Abrams announced his pledge live on ESPN and will be a vocal recruiter for Miami moving forward.

He Said It: “I feel like I can help the team with anything. I’m ready to give my heart and everything I have. I think I can make all the throws on the field. I feel like I’m a headache for defensive coordinators, especially when we get into pads, where it really matters.”

Rivals300 OL Sean Tatum

Commitment Date: April 10, 2026

School: Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

Height: 6-4

Weight: 319

Industry Ranking: No. 162 overall, No. 11 interior offensive lineman, No. 17 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Tennessee

How We Got Here: Miami made Tatum a top priority in the interior of the offensive line throughout the cycle. The Hurricanes gained momentum in this recruitment over the last several months and really took control when Tatum visited for a spring practice in late March. Tatum was set to make a decision in July but moved up his timeline and sided with the Hurricanes over a trio of SEC programs.

He Said It: “The development part always stands out and of course how they run their offense. Also, they have a great culture that they’ve built around there. Coach (Mario) Cristobal is an offensive line guy, so he will always show linemen love.”

Three-Star OL Tyler Ford

Commitment Date: April 16, 2026

School: Gainesville (Ga.) High

Height: 6-6

Weight: 315

Industry Ranking: No. 571 overall, No. 43 interior offensive lineman, No. 62 prospect in Georgia

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Ford flew under the radar on the offensive line board this offseason. However, Miami brought him in for a visit this spring and made him feel like a top priority. The Hurricanes pressed, and Ford gave them a verbal commitment less than a week later. Miami values Ford much more than the recruiting services. His size and versatility along the offensive line are intriguing.

Rivals300 RB Ty Keys

Commitment Date: May 1, 2026

School: Poplarville (Miss.) High

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175

Industry Ranking: No. 198 overall, No. 11 running back, No. 7 prospect in Mississippi

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon

How We Got Here: Miami made Keys a priority throughout the offseason. Florida State did gain some buzz and seemed like the team to beat going into spring. However, Keys made a visit to Miami last month, and the Hurricanes surged past FSU. Keys intended on making official visits to Miami, Florida State and Ole Miss before making a decision this summer. However, Miami pressed and was able to seal the deal sooner than expected.

He Said It: “Coach Mario Cristobal is a coach who tells you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear,. Miami always has a great offensive line, too, and that is great for a running back. Coach Matt Favian Upshaw is cool, too, and we have been talking more since he got there.”

Rivals300 DL Ezekiel Ayangbile

Commitment Date: May 8, 2026

School: Houston (Texas) Langham Creek

Height: 6-2

Weight: 260

Industry Ranking: No. 179 overall, No. 21 defensive lineman, No. 25 prospect in Texas

Other Notable Offers: Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas

How We Got Here: Miami extended an offer to Ayangbile during the winter contact period in late January. The Hurricanes had several positive conversations with Ayangbile and his family and got them on campus for an unofficial visit this spring. Ayangbile enjoyed his time at the Spring Ball Splash event as he got an in-depth look at the program and spent extended time with the staff. It was there where the Hurricanes really took command of his recruitment. Miami closed a month later.

He Said It: “The coaches like to hone in on the skills the players have and sharpen those. They really let you shine as a defensive lineman. I think that’s really good because I can play faster and play physical. I think it’s a really good fit for me.”

Five-star CB Donte Wright

Commitment Date: May 9, 2026

School: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

Industry Ranking: No. 8 overall, No. 2 cornerback, No. 1 prospect in California

Other Notable Offers: Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, USC

How We Got Here: Miami made it a point to land an elite corner this cycle and made Wright a top priority this cycle. The Hurricanes pushed extremely hard for Wright this offseason and wowed him on his visit this spring. Oregon seemed to be in a strong spot to flip Wright away from Georgia. However, Miami always seemed like the dark horse and shocked the recruiting world by getting this one done. Wright is the highest ranked recruit in Miami’s class this cycle.

He Said It: “Throughout the recruiting process, they’ve been recruiting me the hardest. I have a relationship with the head coach. That was a big thing for me — having a coach that can help me on and off the field. Coach Cristobal matches all of that. Even when they were in the playoffs and getting ready for the natty, they were recruiting me hard. I’ve been liking Miami. Not having a corners coach is what I was nervous about, but I believe in Coach TJeff (Terry Jefferson) and Coach (Will) Harris for sure.”

Top 100 CB Ai’King Hall

Commitment Date: May 17, 2026

School: Dothan (Ala.) High

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

Industry Ranking: No. 74 overall, No. 11 cornerback, No. 1 prospect in Alabama

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Miami extended an offer to Hall this offseason. There was preliminary interest in the Hurricanes before Hall gave Oregon a verbal commitment in early April. However, he remained open with the process, and Miami worked hard behind the scenes. Hall quietly made his first visit to Miami and committed on the spot. The Hurricanes did a great job of checking all the boxes for Hall and those around him. Hall’s surprise flip came only a week after Miami pulled off a shocker by landing Wright. Together, they form the best corner duo in the country.

He Said It: “I really like Miami. They were the runner ups in the national championship. I really do like Miami. I have a lot of Miami fans at my school and in my family.”

Three-Star EDGE Jayvon Dawson

Commitment Date: May 17, 2026

School: Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

Industry Ranking: No. 723 overall, No. 64 linebacker, No. 80 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina

How We Got Here: Miami carefully evaluated several defensive line and EDGE targets during the spring evaluation period, including Dawson. Miami extended an offer on May 6 and quickly sealed the deal — just 11 days later. Both defensive line coach Jason Taylor and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman were very impressed. Miami was always a dream school for Dawson, who even attended games as an unoffered prospect. Once the offer from the Hurricanes came in, it was a not brainer.

He Said It: “I want to boost my teammates and be a leader. I’m willing to die and fight for Miami. I’m coming with a winning attitude and a winning mindset. I’m ready to be a Miami Hurricane.”

Rivals300 IOL Jatori Williams

Commitment Date: May 21, 2026

School: Phenix City (Ala.) Central

Height: 6-3

Weight: 335

Industry Ranking: No. 105 overall, No. 9 interior offensive lineman, No. 4 prospect in Alabama

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky

How We Got Here: Williams gave Alabama a verbal commitment early in the process but backed out of his pledge to the Crimson Tide in December. Miami made him a top priority along the offensive line and got him on campus for a spring visit in late March. The Hurricanes built even more momentum in May when Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal met with him at his school. Williams set a date and pushed back his timeline, but ultimately reverted back to his original date. Miami did everything it could to win Williams over and sealed the deal.

He Said It: “I chose Miami because the development and how I feel like they can get me to the league. They know how to develop offensive linemen.”

Top 100 LB AJ Randle, Garner (N.C.) High

Commitment Date: May 21, 2026

School: Garner (N.C.) High

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210

Industry Ranking: No. 96 overall, No. 6 linebacker, No. 5 prospect in North Carolina

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, South Carolina

How We Got Here: Miami extended an offer to Randle in the fall and made him a top priority throughout the offseason. Linebacker was a position of need this cycle, and UM defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman made it a point to press hard for an elite talent. Randle made his first visit to Miami in the spring and fell in love with the program. He also formed a strong bond with Hetherman, who really moved the needle on an in-home visit in early May. Randle moved up his commitment timeline and sided with the Hurricanes.

He Said It: “Coach Hetherman is very smart and knowledgeable. I know he’s a great coach. Coach Cristobal is very personable. He’s probably the most personable head coach that we’ve talked to so far. They have a lot of things working for them. It feels like a family already.”