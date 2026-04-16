Meet The Commits: Miami inching closer towards Top 5 recruiting class

Miami has the No. 6 recruiting class in the Rivals Industry team rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes now have 10 verbal pledges — eight from the state of Florida — this cycle. Here is a full breakdown of Miami’s 2027 recruiting class.

Rivals300 WR Ah’Mari Stevens

Commitment Date: Jan. 13, 2025

School: Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Height: 5-10.5

Weight: 165

Industry Ranking: No. 245 overall, No. 31 wide receiver, No. 25 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Stevens gave Miami an early verbal commitment and was the first member of the 2027 recruiting class. UM wide receivers coach Kevin Beard made Stevens a priority and closed more than a year ago. Stevens is set to make his official visit to Miami on May 29. He is also set to make official visits to Georgia, LSU and Texas.

He Said It: “The relationships I’ve built with Coach (Mario) Cristobal, Coach Beard and Coach (Shannon) Dawson are big. I’ve built them since freshman year, and they keep getting stronger and stronger. I only have eight or nine months left, so I’ll be there soon. It’s just the connections I have with the whole staff.”

Four-Star DB Jaylyn Jones

Commitment Date: June 23, 2025

School: Davie (Fla.) McArthur

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Industry Ranking: No. 231 overall, No. 23 safety, No. 23 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Miami extended an offer to Jones back in 2024 and made him an early priority. The Hurricanes notched a verbal commitment from the talented defensive back last summer. Miami safeties coach Will Harris led the way in his recruitment. Jones is set to make an official visit to Miami on May 29.

He Said It: “It’s the coaching staff. Like I’ve been saying over and over again, the coaching staff has just been very incredible to me.”

Three-Star OL Zaquan Linton

Commitment Date: July 8, 2025

School: Palm Beach (Fla.) Central

Height: 6-5.5

Weight: 290

Industry Ranking: No. 977 overall, No. 71 tackle, No. 115 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Pitt, UCF

How We Got Here: Linton attended a Miami camp last summer and earned an offer after impressing the staff. The intriguing tackle gave the Hurricanes a verbal commitment just a couple of weeks later. Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal led the way in this recruitment. Linton is set to make his official visit to Miami on May 29.

He Said It: “I’m really excited. I’ve been a Miami fan all of my life. I’ve been loyal to the program. When I had a chance to commit, I took it. It’s been the best decision of my life.”

Four-Star TE Demarcus Deroche

Commitment Date: August 19, 2025

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200

Industry Ranking: No. 242 overall, No. 14 tight end, No. 24 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Ohio State, Texas

How We Got Here: Deroche earned an offer from Miami last summer after impressing the staff at a camp. He worked out at both tight end and EDGE and could play either at the next level. Deroche gave the Hurricanes a verbal commitment just a couple of months later. He is set to make his official visit on May 29.

He Said It: “It’s home. I always told myself Miami will be the place I want to and will go to. I don’t like leaving Florida. I don’t like the cold. Florida’s weather, the environment, Florida is the home of football, and Miami is the biggest school in Florida for football.”

Top 100 WR Nick Lennear

Commitment Date: March 5, 2026

School: Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165

Industry Ranking: No. 26 overall, No. 6 wide receiver, No. 5 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Indiana, LSU, Nebraska, Syracuse, Texas, USC

How We Got Here: Lennear was one of Miami’s top priorities this cycle. The Hurricanes were considered the heavy leaders for the majority of his recruiting process and sealed the deal on 305 Day — Lennear committed at Mario Cristobal’s house. Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard led the way in this recruitment. Lennear is set to make his official visit on May 29.

He Said It: “I just want to put on for my home city. That’s really it.”

Three-Star DL Josh Johnson

Commitment Date: March 24, 2026

School: Key West (Fla.) High

Height: 6-5

Weight: 260

Industry Ranking: No. 871 overall, No. 89 defensive lineman, No. 100 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Wisconsin

How We Got Here: Johnson, an Iowa legacy, was considered a Hawkeyes lean early in the process. However, Miami extended an offer in late January and got him on campus for an unofficial visit a few days later. Johnson returned to Coral Gables for 305 Day, and it was there where Miami really began to trend. Johnson once again visited for Miami’s first spring practice and committed on the spot. He chose Miami over fellow finalist Florida.

He Said It: “It’s close to home. It’s like a two-and-a-half-hour drive. If you look at where I live, it’s so much closer than any other school — like insanely closer. It’s convenient. Another thing is the staff. Every time I’m up at Miami, they make me feel like I’m a need for them. That’s something I value.”

Three-Star DB Sherrod Gourdine

Commitment Date: March 24, 2026

School: Davie (Fla.) McArthur

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Industry Ranking: No. 557 overall, No. 62 cornerback, No. 50 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Gourdine notched an offer from Miami back in October of 2024. The Hurricanes made him feel like a top priority this offseason and began to trend in his recruitment following his time at 305 Day — Gourdine set his commitment date shortly after the event. Miami sealed the deal when he returned to campus for the first practice of the spring.

He Said It: “Something I really like about them is they are going to show you if they are really interested in you. The love Miami shows is just something else.”

Top 100 QB Israel Abrams

Commitment Date: April 3, 2026

School: Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190

Industry Ranking: No. 45 overall, No. 3 quarterback, No. 2 prospect in Illinois

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Purdue

How We Got Here: Miami zeroed in on four quarterbacks this offseason and would have been happy with any of them. However, Abrams was at the very top of the board. The Hurricanes got him in for a multi-day visit and closed with his commitment shortly after he left campus. Abrams announced his pledge live on ESPN and will be a vocal recruiter for Miami moving forward.

He Said It: “I feel like I can help the team with anything. I’m ready to give my heart and everything I have. I think I can make all the throws on the field. I feel like I’m a headache for defensive coordinators, especially when we get into pads, where it really matters.”

Rivals300 OL Sean Tatum

Commitment Date: April 10, 2026

School: Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

Height: 6-4

Weight: 319

Industry Ranking: No. 145 overall, No. 9 interior offensive lineman, No. 15 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Tennessee

How We Got Here: Miami made Tatum a top priority in the interior of the offensive line throughout the cycle. The Hurricanes gained momentum in this recruitment over the last several months and really took control when Tatum visited for a spring practice in late March. Tatum was set to make a decision in July but moved up his timeline and sided with the Hurricanes over a trio of SEC programs.

He Said It: “The development part always stands out and of course how they run their offense. Also, they have a great culture that they’ve built around there. Coach (Mario) Cristobal is an offensive line guy, so he will always show linemen love.”

Three-Star OL Tyler Ford

Commitment Date: April 16, 2026

School: Gainesville (Ga.) High

Height: 6-6

Weight: 315

Industry Ranking: No. 630 overall, No. 47 interior offensive lineman, No. 70 prospect in Georgia

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Ford flew under the radar on the offensive line board this offseason. However, Miami brought him in for a visit this spring and made him feel like a top priority. The Hurricanes pressed, and Ford gave them a verbal commitment less than a week later. Miami values Ford much more than the recruiting services. His size and versatility along the offensive line are intriguing.