Meet The Commits: Miami loading up on local talent in 2027 recruiting class

Miami moved into the Top 10 in the Rivals Industry recruiting rankings following the commitment of elite wide receiver Nick Lennear on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes now have five commitments — all from South Florida — this cycle. Here is a full breakdown of Miami’s verbal pledges.

Rivals300 WR Ah’Mari Stevens

Commitment Date: Jan. 13, 2025

School: Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Height: 5-10.5

Weight: 165

Industry Ranking: No. 229 overall, No. 30 wide receiver, No. 23 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Stevens gave Miami an early verbal commitment and was the first member of the 2027 recruiting class. UM wide receivers coach Kevin Beard made Stevens a priority and closed more than a year ago. Stevens is set to make his official visit to Miami on May 29. He is also set to make official visits to Georgia, LSU and Texas.

He Said It: “The relationships I’ve built with Coach (Mario) Cristobal, Coach Beard and Coach (Shannon) Dawson are big. I’ve built them since freshman year, and they keep getting stronger and stronger. I only have eight or nine months left, so I’ll be there soon. It’s just the connections I have with the whole staff.”

Four-Star DB Jaylyn Jones

Commitment Date: June 23, 2025

School: Davie (Fla.) McArthur

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Industry Ranking: No. 232 overall, No. 23 safety, No. 24 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

How We Got Here: Miami extended an offer to Jones back in 2024 and made him an early priority. The Hurricanes notched a verbal commitment from the talented defensive back last summer. Miami safeties coach Will Harris led the way in his recruitment. Jones is set to make an official visit to Miami on May 29.

He Said It: “It’s the coaching staff. Like I’ve been saying over and over again, the coaching staff has just been very incredible to me.”

Three-Star OL Zaquan Linton

Commitment Date: July 8, 2025

School: Palm Beach (Fla.) Central

Height: 6-5.5

Weight: 290

Industry Ranking: No. 893 overall, No. 65 tackle, No. 96 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Pitt, UCF

How We Got Here: Linton attended a Miami camp last summer and earned an offer after impressing the staff. The intriguing tackle gave the Hurricanes a verbal commitment just a couple of weeks later. Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal led the way in this recruitment. Linton is set to make his official visit to Miami on May 29.

He Said It: “I’m really excited. I’ve been a Miami fan all of my life. I’ve been loyal to the program. When I had a chance to commit, I took it. It’s been the best decision of my life.”

Four-Star TE Demarcus Deroche

Commitment Date: August 19, 2025

School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons

Height: 6-6

Weight: 200

Industry Ranking: No. 243 overall, No. 15 tight end, No. 25 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Florida, Louisville, Missouri, NC State, Ohio State, Texas

How We Got Here: Deroche earned an offer from Miami last summer after impressing the staff at a camp. He worked out at both tight end and EDGE and could play either at the next level. Deroche gave the Hurricanes a verbal commitment just a couple of months later. He is set to make his official visit on May 29.

He Said It: “It’s home. I always told myself Miami will be the place I want to and will go to. I don’t like leaving Florida. I don’t like the cold. Florida’s weather, the environment, Florida is the home of football, and Miami is the biggest school in Florida for football.”

Top 100 WR Nick Lennear

Commitment Date: March 5, 2026

School: Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165

Industry Ranking: No. 26 overall, No. 6 wide receiver, No. 5 prospect in Florida

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Indiana, LSU, Nebraska, Syracuse, Texas, USC

How We Got Here: Lennear was one of Miami’s top priorities this cycle. The Hurricanes were considered the heavy leaders for the majority of his recruiting process and sealed the deal on 305 Day — Lennear committed at Mario Cristobal’s house. Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard led the way in this recruitment. Lennear is set to make his official visit on May 29.

He Said It: “I just want to put on for my home city. That’s really it.”