Miami
Meet the Obstacle: What Miami Must Stop in Ole Miss’ Explosive Fiesta Bowl Offense

Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesport
NCAA Football: Sugar Bowl-Mississippi at Georgia
Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) kisses the MVP trophy after the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Taking care of business against Ole Miss Jan. 8 in the Fiesta Bowl is now the sole focus for Miami. We take a closer look at the opponent.

