Meet the Obstacle: What Miami Must Stop in Ole Miss’ Explosive Fiesta Bowl Offense

Meet the Obstacle: What Miami Must Stop in Ole Miss’ Explosive Fiesta Bowl Offenseby: Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesportRead In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) kisses the MVP trophy after the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesTaking care of business against Ole Miss Jan. 8 in the Fiesta Bowl is now the sole focus for Miami. We take a closer look at the opponent.