Mel Kiper’s Big Board: Rueben Bain, Francis Mauigoa, Akheem Mesidor Lead Miami Hurricanes First-Round Surge

Mel Kiper’s Big Board: Rueben Bain, Francis Mauigoa, Akheem Mesidor Lead Miami Hurricanes First-Round Surgeby: Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesIt's not often Miami has 3 players go in round 1 of the NFL Draft, but Mel Kiper projects that, a sign of Mario Cristobal's roster building.