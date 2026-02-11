Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

Mel Kiper’s Big Board: Rueben Bain, Francis Mauigoa, Akheem Mesidor Lead Miami Hurricanes First-Round Surge

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesport
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It's not often Miami has 3 players go in round 1 of the NFL Draft, but Mel Kiper projects that, a sign of Mario Cristobal's roster building.

Join for $1
then billed annually
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.