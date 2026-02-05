Message Board Buzz: Miami Fans Debate Freshman Greatness, CFP Timing and a Strength Coach Win

Fans in general are pretty darn knowledgeable … well, perhaps, depending on who you ask. Today we are looking at some key message board topics posed by very knowledgeable Miami Hurricanes fans. It’s our top three list of recent subjects, and the relevant insight included:

3. One can argue Fitzgerald and Toney … thread started by Cpotter5000

In this thread Mr. Potter posits that the two freshmen “are tough to beat when comparing Freshman players on both side of the Ball at Miami playing at a high level in the same season. Im drawing a blank. Duke Johnson was good his Freshman Year, but Deon Bush was not incredible by any means as the best potential Freshman in 2012.”

Some responses opened up the history book, including this from o_OakCane: “Jerome Brown, Winston Moss and Alonzo were pretty good on the 83 team…that 83 class was ridiculous”

Kudos on your memory, Oak, this reporter has issues remembering what happened yesterday let alone 43 years ago.

Other Cane young greats raised during the convo: Ahmmon Richards, Jessie Armstead, Sean Spence, Ray Lewis and Denzel Perryman.

CaneSport’s Take: All the above are good freshmen contributor names to point out. And we also recall a year when three true freshmen were standouts … ALL AT THE SAME POSITION! That was 2016 when Miami finished 9-4 and won the Russell Athletic Bowl (the team’s lone bowl win in a 1-11 string from 2008-2024). That year the Canes relied on an all true freshmen linebacker trio of Shaq Quarterman (13 starts, 85 tackles, freshman All-American), Mike Pinckney (13 starts, 61 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, Freshman All-American) and Zach McCloud (11 starts, 37 tackles, 3.5 TFL, blocked kick).

2. In case anybody wants to make early reservations for the playoffs … post by Canes4eva

The were quite a few thoughts in a thread regarding the CFP announcing the playoff dates for 2026-27 of Dec. 30 and Jan 1 for the quarterfinals and Jan. 14-15 for the semifinals (in 2027-28 the dates are Dec. 31-Jan. 1 for the quarterfinals and Jan. 13-14 for the semifinals). And we start with Canes4eva posting “I don’t understand why they can’t do the 8th and 9th as the semis and the 18th for the NC. The NFL playoffs have weekly games until the Superbowl.”

Some relevant responses:

Billyboi99: “Possible back to back years of semi finals at home…..”

OhioCane1, pointing to thinking ahead to the playoffs as being rat poison: “WTH are you guys doing? Let’s go 1-0.”

Canes4eva also reappeared to add: “I don’t understand why they can’t do the 8th and 9th as the semis and the 18th for the NC. The NFL playoffs have weekly games until the Superbowl.”

CaneSport’s Take: Having 38 days between the first round and the title game Jan. 25 seems a bit ridiculous. A team that ends the regular season Nov. 28, as Miami does, has two months more left to play if you’re going to reach the title game. Isn’t that a bit excessive? We still think eliminating the conference title game and using regular season conference champions combined with the national rankings is the way to go. That will move everything up a week. And why not start the playoffs a week or two after the regular season ends? Is that too hard to figure out? Oh, and to Billyboi hoping for home semifinals … good luck getting the committee to place Miami in the side of the bracket where they can get that to be the case.

1. Ervin Young … thread started by Billyboi99

Billyboi posts regarding Miami’s Director of Sports Performance – Football that “Initially he seemed to be a temp hire after Aaron Feld left but seems he’s the permanent strength coach moving forward. Guy seems like a stud, what’s your thoughts on him and the state of the strength program?”

vivijane weighed in that “I hope so because: 1 we did not have a lot of injuries, 2 we got stronger as the year went on, 3 we look the part.”

51989CANE’s take: “They did a wonderful job which included a lot of coordination with different sides – Prehab, Rehab, Nutrition and Recovery. It is a tricky situation and different for each athlete.”

And Beatles_1 adds: “We played 16 games and were generally very healthy and never looked worn down. Really great year from that group.”

CaneSport’s Take: We were very impressed with how Miami held up during the long season that ran all the way to the national title game. The team started strong, stayed strong, and there are always going to be injuries but the Canes really made it through very well. So kudos to Young and the rest of the strength staff.