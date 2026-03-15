Miami baseball drops series finale to Duke to fall to 2-4 in the ACC

DURHAM, N.C. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (14-6, 2-4 ACC) dropped the series finale to the Duke Blue Devils by a final score of 20-10 in seven innings on Sunday. Duke’s nine-run fifth inning helped power the Blue Devils in the final game of the three-game series.

Duke reliever Jack Hedrick (2-0) earned the win after allowing four runs on four hits while striking out four across two innings of work. Miami’s Packy Bradley-Cooney (1-1) was charged with the loss after surrendering the three runs thatgave Duke the lead in the fifth inning.

Duke (15-7, 3-3 ACC) took the early advantage in the bottom of the first as Matthew Strand launched a grand slam for the Blue Devils, forcing the Hurricanes to play catch-up early.

But the Hurricanes were able to cut the lead in half their next chance to the plate with Fabio Peralta and Vance Sheahan notching RBI singles to move the score to 4-2. Duke delivered another blow in the bottom of the third, scoring two more runs off a Strand’s two-run home run, his second long ball on the day.

With early offensive attacks being traded early, the Hurricanes were able to find the equalizer at the top of the fourth, scoring four runs on four hits. Peralta started the rally with a single to center before Sheahan followed with another base hit. Michael Torres then drove a double to left-center that plated Peralta and moved Sheahan to third, moving the score to 6-3.

Junior slugger Daniel Cuvet then delivered a three-run home run to left field, his seventh of the season, to tie the game at six. With the home run, Cuvet notched the 49th of his career, tying Yohandy Morales for the fourth-most home runs in program history.

The Hurricanes added three more runs in the top of the fifth through an RBI double from Cuvet and a two-run home run from Alex Sosa, but the Blue Devils were able to blow the game wide open in the bottom half of the fifth, scoring nine runs off five hits as Miami used eight pitchers in Sunday’s contest.

Duke’s Brooks Perez initiated the seven-inning mercy rule in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run home run, finalizing the series finale.

The Hurricanes will return to the diamond on Wednesday with a trip to FIU. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. – the Hurricanes hold a perfect 5-0 record in midweek games this season.