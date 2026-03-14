Miami baseball held to 2 hits in 4-0 loss at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (13-5, 1-3 ACC) fell to the Duke Blue Devils by a final score of 4-0 Friday evening at Jack Coombs Field. Miami struggled to get anything off the ground offensively with only two hits on the evening.

Duke right-hander Aidan Weaver (4-1) earned the win after allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings of work. Miami starter AJ Ciscar (2-2) took the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits across five innings.

Ciscar recorded nine strikeouts in the outing, pushing the sophomore to 100 for his career. Aiden O’Connell was awarded the save, his fourth of the season.

The Blue Devils (14-6, 2-2 ACC) struck first in the opening frame when Tyler Albright connected on a solo home run to left on the second pitch of the game, giving Duke a 1-0 lead against Miami starter AJ Ciscar.

Duke extended their lead in the fourth as Ben Petrone reached on a Miami throwing error to first base that allowed Kaden Smith to score from second, extending the lead to 2-0. Later in the inning, Albright drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Petrone for another run. Duke added a third run in the frame when Coltin Quagliano scored on a balk, pushing the advantage to 4-0.

The Hurricanes did threaten with bases loaded in the top of the ninth, but came up short, securing the victory for Duke.

Miami and Duke will start game two of the three-game series Saturday at 4 p.m. at Jack Coombs Field in Durham, with live coverage available on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5FM