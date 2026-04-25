Miami Baseball Takes Dramatic Game Two, Forces Sunday Rubber Match

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (31-12, 11-9 ACC) claimed game two in a thriller Saturday night vs. Cal at Mark Light Field, 4-3, using lockdown bullpen pitching and a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth to force a Sunday rubber match.

Lyndon Glidewell (3-0) earned the win for Miami, delivering 1.1 scoreless innings in relief. The right-hander allowed no hits, walked one and struck out three, including a clutch strikeout in the eighth to escape a bases-loaded jam and keep the game tied.

Cole Clark (2-3) was tagged with the loss for California after putting the game-winning run on base in the ninth, which found his way home on a bases-loaded walk. Clark allowed one run on one hit and one walk in 0.1 inning of work as Miami capitalized in its final at-bat.

Carrying their momentum over from the series opener, the Golden Bears struck first in game two, as Jett Kenady delivered an RBI double in the opening frame to give Cal a 1-0 lead.

Miami responded with fireworks in the bottom half of the opening frame. With a leadoff double from Jake Ogden and a single from Max Galvin, Alex Sosa launched a towering 412-foot home run to put the Hurricanes ahead, 3-1.

Cal answered in the fifth, as Hideki Prather laced a bases-clearing double into the left-center gap, driving in two to even the score at 3-3.

With Miami’s offense unable to regain any rhythm, right-hander Lyndon Glidewell relieved Ryan Bilka in a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the top of the eighth. Glidewell rose to the occasion, striking out Cal’s Ethan Kodoma on a 2-2 fastball to strand all three runners and keep the game even at three.

Tensions rose into the bottom of the ninth as Dylan Dubovik led off with a walk before Vance Sheahan popped up on a bunt attempt for the first out.

Freshman Gabriel Milano followed with a single to center, moving Dubovik into scoring position. After Cal’s second pitching change of the game, Alonzo Alvarez flied out to right-center, allowing Dubovik to advance to third. Jake Ogden was then intentionally walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Max Galvin, who worked a walk on a full count to bring home Dubovik for the game-winning run.

The Hurricanes will look to take their fifth straight conference and sixth straight series overall tomorrow at 1 p.m. against Cal, with first pitch slated for 1 p.m and live coverage on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM.