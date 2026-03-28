Miami Baseball Tames Tigers, Secure First ACC Series Win

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (21-7, 4-5 ACC) secured the three-game series over the Clemson Tigers Saturday evening with an 8-6 victory. Another fast start in the early innings, combined with a grand slam from Derek Williams in the seventh and six shutout innings from Lazaro Collera, lifted Miami to its first conference series win of the season.

Miami’s Lazaro Collera (2-1) earned the win, turning in six shutout innings while allowing five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Clemson starter Tristan Titsworth (3-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs on seven hits across six innings, striking out seven.

Miami, once again, started their opening trip to the plate on the right foot, tallying two runs off three hits. Jake Ogden started the series finale with a leadoff double to left center before Daniel Cuvet lifted a line drive to left field, bringing home Ogden to put Miami ahead, 1-0.

After a double from Derek Williams that moved Cuvet over to third, Brylan West registered an RBI groundout to bring home Cuvet, putting Miami up 2-0.

Alex Sosa added to Miami’s lead in the third, launching a solo home run to right field, his ninth of the season, to make it 3-0. In the sixth, Sosa opened the inning with a double before advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt by Williams. West followed with a line-drive single into the right-center gap, scoring Sosa and stretching Miami’s lead to 4-0.

The Hurricanes broke it open in the seventh with a four-run frame. Dylan Dubovik drew a leadoff walk and later came around after Jake Ogden doubled. Following an intentional walk to Daniel Cuvet, Williams delivered the powerful, no doubt a grand slam to left field, to push Miami’s lead to 8-0.

Clemson, after six shutout innings from Miami starter Lazao Collera, found some success at the plate in the seventh as Tryston McCladdie delivered a two-run double down the right-field line on a full count, scoring Savoie and Lichtenberge to make it 8-2.

Clemson made a late push in the bottom of the ninth, getting on the board with a solo home run to right before stringing together additional offense with a single and another base hit to bring the tying run into play. A three-run homer later in the inning trimmed Miami’s lead to 8-6 and briefly gave the Tigers life.

Right-hander Ryan Bilka, however, settled in and shut the door. After the surge, Bilka induced a lineout ball to first, where Brylan West made a fantastic play to secure the out and end the game, preserving the Hurricanes’ 8-6 victory.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a midweek matchup against FGCU on Tuesday at Mark Light Field. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m., with live coverage provided on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM. The Hurricanes have been red hot during midweek contests, posting a perfect 7-0 record.