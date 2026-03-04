Miami basketball treating final week of regular season like a “tournament week,” more on UM vs. SMU

The Miami Hurricanes handled business throughout the month of February, winning six of their seven games to position themselves away from the bubble and safely in the mix to receive an NCAA tournament bid on Selection Sunday.

They also played their way to a potential double bye in the ACC tournament. As of Tuesday morning, the Hurricanes have a conference record of 12-4, good for third in the ACC standings. If Miami wins just one of its final two regular season games, it will clinch a top-four seed in the conference tournament, which means that it won’t have to play until the quarterfinals.

Head coach Jai Lucas prefers to take a day-by-day approach when addressing the team. He normally doesn’t want the players worrying about postseason implications but acknowledged that a discussion was necessary with the calendar reaching March and The Big Dance starting in two weeks.

“I’ve kind of stayed away from everything with the guys until yesterday, and now, because March is a little more intense, just a little bit more pressure, and now we have to be able to deal with it,” Lucas said.

He’s treating Miami’s last two games against SMU and Louisville like they’re an extension of postseason play.

“We’re playing for everything still, and now I think it’s time for them to understand that because that’s what this part of the season is about,” Lucas said. “Leading up to this, we haven’t talked about the tournament, we haven’t talked about March Madness and talked about double bye, any of that. But now, because of where we are as a program and where the season is, I felt like it needs to be spoken about.”

The first of these final two games is on Wednesday at 7 pm against SMU, who ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects as a 10 seed in his latest bracketology update. The Mustangs are coming off a 0-2 road trip against California and Stanford but will face the Hurricanes at home, where they’re 14-2 this season.

SMU, ranking second in the ACC in points per game, field goal percentage and three-point percentage, is led by its dynamic backcourt duo of Boopie Miller (18.9 points per game) and Jaron Pierre Jr. (17.6 PPG). Pierre is fifth nationally among all active players in career points, as he has totaled 2,095 points over his five seasons with Southern Miss, Wichita State, Jacksonville State and SMU.

Offensively, Lucas thinks that SMU is “as good of an offensive team as we’ve played this year.”

“They have so much firepower with Pierre and Boopie Miller, just how they play,” Lucas said. “They’re good; that’s SMU.”

The Mustangs also play at a blistering pace, ranking 36th nationally in possessions per game. Florida, who ranks 28th, and Florida International, who ranks 20th, are the only other teams on Miami’s schedule that total more possessions per game than the Mustangs.

“Their pace and speed and the way they play, we haven’t played anybody like that in a while,” Lucas said. “So it’s a little bit different than the teams we’ve played.”

A win would up Miami’s record in road games this season to 8-2. ESPN Analytics gives the Hurricanes 38.9% chance of coming out on top.

A final thought from Lucas as he navigates the final week of the regular season:

“This last week is the perfect segue for March for us,” Lucas said. “We’re treating these games just like two tournament games, because they are two really good teams. SMU first, of course Louisville after that, but this is what the rest of March is like. If you want to win a conference championship tournament, you gotta beat really good teams. You want to advance hopefully in the NCAA tournament, you gotta beat really good teams, so I think this week is a very good kind of segue for that and approaching it in that way.”