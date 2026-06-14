Miami beats Florida, lands commitment from local Rivals300 DB Andre Hyppolite

Miami has scored another important win on the recruiting trail.

Three-star Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach defensive back Andre Hyppolite committed to the Hurricanes on his official visit this weekend.

“What excites me about the opportunity to play for The U is that it’ll just be a great thing to do — putting on for my city and not being too far from the people closest to me,” Hyppolite previously told Rivals.

Hyppolite picked Miami over offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame and others.

Miami extended an offer to Hyppolite after the staff saw him at his school during the winter contact period. UM immediately became a factor in his recruitment and began to trend for Hyppolite following his time at 305 Day earlier this month.

It was there where the Hurricanes really took command of his recruitment. Miami worked hard on Hyppolite for the rest of the offseason, held off a push from Florida and eventually won him over on his official visit.

“Overall, it was really good,” Hyppolite said. “I liked the position meetings and talking to Coach (Mario) Cristobal. They showed me that I’m a priority and didn’t just say it. They weren’t on me just to get me. They want me, so they can help me be a great player.”

At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Hyppolite is ranked as the No. 45 safety and No. 523 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 44 overall recruit in the state of Florida this cycle.

The Hurricanes have 19 overall commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Hyppolite, five-star Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine.

Miami entered the day with the No. 2 ranked recruiting class nationally.