Miami beats Florida, lands commitment from Rivals300 OL Sean Tatum

Miami has landed a big commitment on the recruiting trail.

Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll interior offensive lineman Sean Tatum gave the Hurricanes a verbal pledge on Friday afternoon.

Tatum committed to Miami over fellow finalists Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.

Florida received Tatum’s final visit before the decision and was considered the biggest threat to Miami. However, the Hurricanes were able to win out, thanks in large part to UM offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

“We were in the meeting room, and he talked about how you shouldn’t be thinking about playing as a freshman,” Tatum said. “You should be thinking about development. I completely agree with him. That’s what makes me think that this is a great fit for me in the future. I like coaches like that. Don’t worry about playing time and the depth chart. Just go out there and work.”

Tatum’s commitment comes just two weeks after he visited Miami for a spring practice.

While on campus, Tatum got an in-depth look at the program, spent extended time with the staff and learned more about UM’s academics.

“It was definitely an amazing visit,” Tatum said. “I missed coming back down here. I haven’t been down here in a while. I got to see the campus. The campus was amazing. It was beautiful. I learned a lot of new things that Coach Mirabal is talking about. I loved it a lot.”

At 6-foot-4, 319 pounds, Tatum is ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 145 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit in the state of Florida.

Miami now has nine commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Tatum, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

Miami entered the day with the No. 9 recruiting class nationally.