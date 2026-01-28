Miami braces for Ebuka Okorie as Stanford visits Watsco Center tonight
loading...
loading...
Here are five of CaneSport's takeaways from the Miami Hurricanes' win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon....
Here are three of CaneSport's takeaways from the Miami Hurricanes' 69-59 loss to Clemson on Saturday afternoon....
Miami head coach Jai Lucas met with the media on Friday to preview the Hurricanes' upcoming road game against No. 22 Clemson....
Here are CaneSport's three takeaways from Miami's 81-69 win over Notre Dame. This was the Hurricanes' 10th straight win....
Here are three of CaneSport's takeaways from the Miami Hurricanes' 91-81 win on Saturday against Georgia Tech....
Here are three CaneSport's takeaways from the Miami Hurricanes' close road win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night....
Don't blink now, Miami football fans, but yes there's another sport season ongoing. The hoops team had its ACC opener, and we have your...
*Article courtesy of Miami Athletics* The Miami men’s basketball team closed out the non-conference slate with a 105-67 win over UNF on Sunday...
The Miami Hurricanes survived a first-half scare against cross-county Florida International on Tuesday night....
Here are three takeaways from Miami men's basketball's 104-79 win over UL Monroe to extend its winning streak to four games....
Here's an exclusive look at Miami freshman Timo Malovec's journey from pro ball in Serbia to college basketball in the U.S....
Here are three takeaways from the Miami Hurricanes' commanding win over Southern Miss on Saturday afternoon....
Led by Shelton Henderson, the Miami Hurricanes earned a hard-fought road win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday night....
Fresh off Miami's split at the ESPN Events Invitational, head coach Jai Lucas previews the Hurricanes' next game against Ole Miss on Tuesday....
Here are three takeaways from Miami's commanding win over former Big East rival Georgetown in the ESPN Events Invitational tournament....
Miami men's basketball held a halftime lead but came up short in a 10-point loss to No. 9 BYU on Thanksgiving....
The Miami Hurricanes' men's basketball squad will face off against AJ Dybantsa and the BYU Cougars on Thanksgiving....
Delaware State’s basketball team perhaps thought things couldn’t get much worse than a 40-point loss at Syracuse. Then Miami came along....
The Miami Hurricanes won in a rout with great second half shooting Thursday night at homein a blowout vs. Elon....
The revamped Miami Hurricanes program under first-year coach Jai Lucas got its first big test of the season vs. Florida....
CaneSport hears from head coach Jai Lucas and players before Miami's in-state battle with No. 10 Florida on Sunday....
We've got your Miami Hurricanes basketball wrapup of the win over Stetson as Jai Lucas' team continues to work to get better in the early part of the...
Led by over 20 points from Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau, Miami soundly defeated Bethune-Cookman. Here are three takeaways from the game....
Miami started off the Jai Lucas era with a comfortable win over Jacksonville. Here are three of CaneSport's takeaways from the game....
CaneSport breaks down every player on Miami men's basketball's roster ahead of the start of the 2025–2026 season....