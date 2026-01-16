Miami coach Jai Lucas discusses Donaldson’s clutch game, previews road test vs. No. 22 Clemson

Miami’s 10-game win streak will be put to the test on Saturday, as the Hurricanes face No. 22 Clemson at 2:15 pm at the Littlejohn Coliseum.

Still, despite the 4-0 start to ACC play, the Hurricanes have faced their share of adversity. Miami trailed in the second half against Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, was tied at halftime against Notre Dame and had to fend off a late run by Georgia Tech.

One thing has remained the same in each of these games – senior Tre Donaldson delivering in clutch moments. The former Auburn and Michigan guard has averaged 22.5 points and six assists in conference games. He’s scored at least 11 points in each second half.

Head coach Jai Lucas says that Donaldson “has a natural knack for those big moments.”

“Going through his film and doing the background information and all the stuff, it seems like he’s always had it his whole life,” Lucas continued about Donaldson. “You listen to people in Tallahassee talk about him when he played Pop Warner football and talk about him in high school … he kind of just lives for those moments, and he’s done a great job for us this year of being a guy that we can depend on down the stretch.”

This sort of pedigree is what Lucas searches for when recruiting.

“I want guys who have won state championships or guys who’ve competed at least for conference championships or been in winning environments,” he said.

Scouting Clemson

Similar to Miami, the Tigers are undefeated in conference play. They’re led by a defense that ranks atop the ACC in fewest points allowed per game. Clemson doesn’t force many turnovers, but it protects the paint and cuts off driving lanes well.

6-foot-10 forward Carter Welling anchors this defense. The Utah Valley transfer was the 2024-25 WAC Defensive Player of the Year and has averaged a combined 1.7 steals plus blocks this season.

Middle Tennessee State transfer guard Jestin Porter is a perimeter defender on Clemson to watch out for. He’s flashed his defensive playmaking as of late, averaging nearly four steals per game over the last three contests.

“I think their physicality of being there on rotations, bodying up, making sure you feel contact,” Lucas said about Clemson. “They’re scrambling. And when the ball comes out, because of the way they guard, sometimes they can put two on the ball. And just their rotations and being there and just limiting their mistakes, I think is a big part. When you watch them, they’re always on string. So when the ball moves, they move. They’re always in position and where they need to be.

Like most teams coached by Brad Brownell, the Tigers are balanced offensively. Nine players average at least 5.5 points per game, with no single player averaging more than 12.1 points per contest.

Forward RJ Godfrey leads Clemson in scoring. He’s excellent at carving out space to get to his preferred spots near the basket.

Clemson, like Miami, is not an excellent perimeter shooting team. The Tigers rank 13th in the ACC in three-pointers made per game and 15th in three-point percentage. Veteran guard Dillon Hunter, however, is one shooter that the Hurricanes have to keep tabs on. He’s making 42% of his threes on 2.8 attempts per game.

Postseason outlook

Because of its recent stretch, Miami is in a solid spot to make the NCAA Tournament. As of now…

The Hurricanes are an 8-seed in Joe Lunardi’s most recent ESPN bracketology. This matchup would have UM facing Seton Hall in the Round of 64 Midwest Region.

Miami’s also ranked No. 31 in the NET Rankings. This slots the Hurricanes as the seventh-highest ranked ACC team behind Duke (No. 3), Virginia (No. 14), Louisville (No. 20), Clemson (No. 28), North Carolina State (No. 29) and North Carolina (No. 30).