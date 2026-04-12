Miami drops Game 2, Sets Up Sunday Rubber Match with Wake Forest

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (26-8, 7-6 ACC) dropped game two of the three-game series against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 3-1, Saturday night at Mark Light Field.

Wake Forest’s Troy Dressler (5-1) earned the win, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Miami starter Lazaro Collera (3-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering two runs on five hits across 7.0 innings, walking one and striking out six. Will Ray secured the save, his second of the season, with a scoreless ninth inning.

Wake Forest opened the scoring in the fourth inning when Kade Lewis lined a single to right field, bringing home Javar Williams on a play at the plate for a 1-0 lead.

The Demon Deacons added on in the sixth. With two outs, Lewis came through again, sending a single into shallow left that scored Luke Costello and pushed the margin to two.

Wake Forest picked up an insurance run in the eighth, as Matt Conte singled to right field to drive in Jordan Serrano, extending the lead to 3-0.

Miami answered in the bottom half of the eighth when Daniel Cuvet notched a single into left field, allowing Fabio Peralta to score from second. That would be the Hurricanes’ only run, as Wake Forest closed it out for a 3-1 win.

Miami struggled to get anything going offensively, batting only 2-13 with runners on base.

The Hurricanes will look to take the three-game series against Wake Forest on Sunday at 1 p.m., with live coverage on ACCNX