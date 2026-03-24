Miami earns commitment from key DL target Josh Johnson

Miami just scored an important win on the recruiting trail.

Three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson gave Miami a verbal commitment following today’s unofficial visit.

Johnson took in Miami’s first spring practice and decided to shut things down while on campus.

“It’s close to home,” Johnson said. “It’s like a two-and-a-half-hour drive. If you look at where I live, it’s so much closer than any other school — like insanely closer. It’s convenient. Another thing is the staff. Every time I’m up at Miami, they make me feel like I’m a need for them. That’s something I value.”

Johnson began to trend towards Miami earlier this month when he made his way to Coral Gables for 305 Day. The in-state prospect was able to spend extended time with head coach Mario Cristobal and the rest of the staff.

Johnson named Miami his leader after the event.

“It was awesome,” Johnson said. “I really like Coach Cristobal. He’s a big fisherman as well. Getting to talk about fishing is great. Most college coaches aren’t fishermen and don’t fish in similar areas that I do. We talked about that. It was great.”

Johnson picked Miami over fellow finalist Florida. He also held offers from Maryland, Iowa, Nebraska, Pitt, Wisconsin and others.

At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Johnson is ranked as the No. 87 defensive lineman and No. 828 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 86 overall recruit in the state of Florida this cycle.

Johnson is the sixth verbal commitment in Miami’s 2027 recruiting class, joining Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

Miami entered the day with the No. 8 recruiting class nationally.



