Miami earns commitment from Top 100 LB AJ Randle

Miami has done it again.

Just a little more than an hour after landing Rivals300 offensive lineman Jatori Williams, the Hurricanes earned a commitment from Top 100 linebacker AJ Randle.

The Garner (N.C.) High prospect picked Miami over fellow finalists Georgia, Ohio State and South Carolina.

“They treat us like family,” Randle said. “It already feels like family. I love the campus. It’s quiet. They play great football. I’m blessed to have the opportunity.”

Both Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman played big roles in winning over Randle.

“Coach Hetherman is very smart and knowledgeable,” Randle said. “I know he’s a great coach. Coach Cristobal is very personable. He’s probably the most personable head coach that we’ve talked to so far. They have a lot of things working for them. It feels like a family already.”

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Randle was originally listed as an athlete and is one of the most intriguing prospects in the country.

After all, Randle played mostly safety last year and is a three-sport star, qualifying for the North Carolina indoor track and field state championships as a hurdler and leading his basketball team to an appearance in the state playoffs this winter.

Miami is recruiting Randle as a linebacker, but he has the potential to do a lot more than that in Hetherman’s scheme.

“I’m hoping to do a little bit of everything,” Randle said. “They had Rueben Bain coming off the edge, and nobody in the country could match that. I think I can do a little bit of that. But I also want to be an inside linebacker and do those things as well. I think I can be versatile and learn both. It’s all about versatility. The more you can do, the longer you can play.”

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Randle is ranked as the No. 5 linebacker and No. 57 overall prospect, per Rivals.

Miami now has 15 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Randle, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 6 recruiting class nationally.