Miami Edges Stanford, 4-3, to Secure Fifth Straight Series Win

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Miami Hurricanes (29-10, 9-7 ACC)took down the Stanford Cardinal, 4-3, Saturday evening at Klein Field. The win secures Miami’s fifth straight series victory and fourth consecutive ACC series win.

Miami’s Jake Dorn (4-0) earned the win in relief, delivering 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one walk and striking out three to stabilize the middle innings. Lyndon Glidewell provided a solid bridge late, working 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

Ryan Bilka secured the save, recording the final out to close the door and earn his fourth save of the season. Cohen Gomez (3-1) was charged with the loss for Stanford after allowing three runs on three hits over 1.0 inning in relief, surrendering the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning.

In the second inning, freshman Dylan Dubovik opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with an RBI single that dropped into right-center field, plating Derek Williams to give Miami the lead early, 1-0.

The Cardinal bounced back in the bottom of the third as Charlie Bates got it started with a double to left field. Tatum Marsh followed with a single to left, and Bates came around to score on a Miami fielding error from Dubovik, allowing Marsh to advance to second.

Off the bat, Luke Lavin looked to have sent one out to right-center, but Miami sophomore Fabio Peralta had other plans. Tracking it all the way to the wall, Peralta timed his leap perfectly and reached over the fence to rob a sure home run, keeping the damage in check.

However, with two outs, Rintaro Sasaki came through with the homer, a two-run shot to right field, that gave Stanford a 3-1 lead.

But Miami bounced back in a big way, with Dubovik leading the charge once again.

After two quick outs, Alonzo Alvarez kept the inning alive with a single to right. Vance Sheahan followed with a clutch double into right-center, bringing Alvarez all the way around from first to make it a one-run ballgame.

Moments later, Dubovik delivered the big swing, launching a two-run home run, a 370-foot shot to left field, to give Miami a 4-3 lead.

Things got tense for the Hurricanes in the bottom of the ninth. Clinging to a 4-3 lead, Stanford loaded the bases to bring the tying run 90 feet away. But Bilka stayed composed, inducing a groundout to third baseman Daniel Cuvet to slam the door and secure the series win.

The Hurricanes will look for the sweep over Stanford on Sunday at 4 p.m. eastern time, with live coverage on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM.