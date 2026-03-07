Miami Falls to Boston College in extra innings, 8-7

The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes baseball team (11-3, 0-1 ACC) fell to Boston College, 8-7, in 11 innings Friday night at Mark Light Field. The Eagles rallied with runs in the eighth and ninth to force extra innings before scoring the go ahead run in the 11th.

Boston College’s Sean Hard (1-1) earned the win in relief for the Eagles after tossing three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two. Miami reliever Lazaro Collera (1-1) took the loss after surrendering the decisive run in the 11th.

Boston College (8-5, 1-0 ACC) broke a 7-7 tie in the 11th when Esteban Garcia was hit by a pitch and later scored on a dropped third strike during Julio Solier’s at-bat.

Miami jumped out to an early lead, plating two runs in the second and three in the third. Daniel Cuvet delivered an RBI single in the first inning, and a fielding error allowed another run to score. The Hurricanes added three more runs in the second when freshman Dylan Dubovik launched a three-run home run to deep center field, his fourth long ball of the season.

Boston College answered in the third inning when Ty Mainolfi doubled home a run before Nick Wang followed with a three-run home run to center, trimming Miami’s lead to 5-4.

Miami notched another run in the third on an RBI single from Vance Sheahan, then extended the advantage in the seventh when Dubovik singled to center to score Brylan West, giving the Hurricanes a 7-4 lead.

But the Eagles rallied in the late innings. Wang drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth, and Boston College plated two more runs in the ninth on an RBI single from Luke Gallo and a sacrifice fly by Kyle Wolff to force extra innings with the score tied at seven.

Miami threatened in the bottom of the 11th when Brylan West drew a leadoff walk and was replaced by pinch runner Fabio Peralta. Vance Sheahan moved Peralta to second with a sacrifice bunt, but Boston College recorded the final two outs to seal the comeback win.

Dubovik paced Miami offensively, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI. Jake Ogden also recorded three hits, while West added two hits and scored twice as the Hurricanes collected 16 hits total in the loss.

Miami starter AJ Ciscar, even though allowing four runs in the third inning, retired 17 of the next 19 batters he faced before being relieved by right-hander Ryan Bilka to start the ninth inning.

The Hurricanes and Eagles will continue the three-game series Saturday at 6 p.m. at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.