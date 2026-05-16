Miami Falls to No. 11 Florida State in Run-Rule Defeat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (35-17, 15-14 ACC) dropped game two of the three-game series against No. 11 Florida State, 11-1, in eight innings Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

Florida State starter Trey Beard earned the win after allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight across six innings. Miami starter Lazaro Collera was charged with the loss after surrendering five runs, four earned, on four hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Hurricanes struck first in the top of the opening inning as Max Galvin notched a solo shot over the wall in right field to put Miami ahead early, 1-0.

But Florida State responded in the second and took control with a three-run inning as Carter McCulley tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center before Cal Fisher lined an RBI single into right-center field. Later in the inning, Brayden Dowd punched a run-scoring single through the right side to give the Seminoles a 3-1 lead.

The Seminoles added to the lead in the third when Hunter Carns opened the inning with a solo home run to center and Florida State later brought in another run on a bases-loaded walk drawn by John Stuetzer.

Florida State extended the margin to five in the fourth inning on Gabe Fraser reaching on a fielder’s choice, allowing Brody DeLamielleure to score as the Seminoles moved ahead 6-1.

Miami has been limited to four hits through six innings, while Florida State has collected six hits and taken advantage of three Hurricane errors.

Florida State put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth, scoring five runs to extend the lead to 11-1 and trigger the run rule Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Hurricanes will look to salvage the series finale tomorrow at 2 p.m.