Miami Hurricanes 2026 QB Outlook: Why Darian Mensah Is the Missing Piece After the Title Run

Miami Hurricanes 2026 QB Outlook: Why Darian Mensah Is the Missing Piece After the Title Runby: Matt Shodell43 minutes agocanesportRead In AppDec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn ImagesCaneSport is taking a closer look, position by position, at where things stand for Miami off the national title run. Today’s focus: Quarterback.