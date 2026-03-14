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Miami Hurricanes 2026 Season Outlook: Top Offensive and Defensive MVP Candidates

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell16 minutes agocanesport
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami MVPs in 2026? A look at top candidates, including QB Darian Mensah, WR Malachi Toney, RB Mark Fletcher and DE Damon Wilson.

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