Miami Hurricanes 2026 Season Outlook: Top Offensive and Defensive MVP Candidates

Miami Hurricanes 2026 Season Outlook: Top Offensive and Defensive MVP Candidatesby: Matt Shodell16 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesMiami MVPs in 2026? A look at top candidates, including QB Darian Mensah, WR Malachi Toney, RB Mark Fletcher and DE Damon Wilson.