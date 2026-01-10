Miami Hurricanes Add Experienced, Versatile ACC DB With Boston College Transfer Omar Thornton

The Miami Hurricanes are looking for portal help at nickel and safety without a lot of returning depth given the departure of nickel Keionte Scott and safety Jakobe Thomas.

And a guy who can stand out playing either position is Boston College safety/nickel Omar Thornton.

Yes, great news for Miami is that he is coming home. Thornton has chosen the Canes, and the former Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout brings a wealth of ACC experience to UM – he’s started games the last two years and has played 958 reps of defense for the Eagles.

He adds to a secondary that returns other top talent. At safety UM will return standout starter Zechariah Poyser, and Bryce Fitzgerald starred as a true freshman playing safety and nickel with six INTs.

At corner the team returns CBs Xavier Lucas, OJ Frederique and Ethan O’Connor.

This is clearly going to be a position of strength next season for Miami.

Thornton helps really solidify things with his versatility. This season he started 11 games, playing safety for 246 reps and nickel for 147 per Pro Football Focus, and earned All-ACC honorable mention with 82 tackles, eight for losses, with four forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception.

In ’24 as a freshman he started three games and ended with 29 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

A 5-11, 201-pounder, he was noted by PFF allowing 23 catches on 31 targets for 272 yards and six TDs. He had a 69.2 grade this season, including a 69.6 run defense grade, 54.6 tackle grade with 24 missed tackles, 67.6 pass rush grade and 67.9 cover grade (he had a 58.8 overall percent grade in 2024).

Thornton has ties to Miami, including current Canes Malachi Toney and Xavier Lucas, who he played with in high school.

This is a great addition for UM given his experience and versatility.