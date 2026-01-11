Miami Hurricanes Add Explosive WR Help With South Carolina Transfer Vandrevius Jacobs

The Miami Hurricanes will be returning a solid, talented … but young wide receiver corps next year with starters CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion out of eligibility.

Of course, top freshman star Malachi Toney will be back off his 1,000-yard campaign, and the team also has potential explosive talent in JoJo Trader, Daylyn Upshaw and Joshua Moore.

Which is why it makes sense for the Canes to go after some more veteran talent at receiver.

And now Miami’s picked up a big piece for next year – South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs is a Hurricane.

This past season as a redshirt sophomore Jacobs had 32 catches for 548 yards with four touchdowns … including a 74-yard TD catch against Clemson and 50-yarder vs. Texas A&M.

Yes, at 6-0 and 195 pounds he has breakaway speed and athleticism.

Per Pro Football Focus he graded out at 67.4 percent this season in 500 reps, including 5.3 yards after contact while lining up wide almost exclusively. He had just one drop and caught 32 of 49 targets.

In 2024 at South Carolina he started four games and had 12 receptions for 181 yards.

Jacobs began his career at Florida State, signing with the Seminoles out of Vero Beach High School in the Class of 2023. As a freshman in ‘23 he redshirted at FSU, catching three passes for 60 yards.

Jacobs will come in and likely take over a starting role along with Toney … with the third receiver spot a battle. There’s excellent young depth as mentioned earlier with Trader, Moore and Upshaw having bright moments, so this position is in excellent shape looking to the 2026 season.