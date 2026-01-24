Miami Hurricanes Add Versatile Nebraska Defensive Lineman Keona Davis
Today we are taking a closer look at the Miami Hurricanes offensive depth chart next season as UM looks to keep things rolling....
We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 28, Ethan O’Connor....
Miami chased several offensive tackle prospects this portal season. And now UM has landed one: Georgia’s Jamal Meriweather....
Today is our look at Miami's production on defense, including how much is lost and how much returns....
We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 29, Kamal Bonner....
Every day is a great day for Miami Hurricanes fans. Okay, fine, not EVERY day. But it's always a big news day here at CaneSport....
Miami has landed a massive playmaker in Missouri transfer DE Damon Wilson. The former five-star picked the Canes over Alabama, LSU and Texas Tech....
Today is our look at Miami's production on offense, including how much is lost and how much returns....
We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 30, Ryan Rodriguez...
Miami Hurricane great Lamar Thomas and CaneSport.com bring you The Lamar Thomas Show presented by All Canes on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m....
After a run to the national title game, Gary Ferman looks at where the Miami Hurricanes go from here....
CaneSport Live was broadcast last night with CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman, Matt Shodell, Bruce Warner and the Canes Nation....
Over the next 30 days we will look day by day at the key pieces that are currently on the Miami roster....
The Blue Devils now are fighting to stop Darian Mensah from being able to leave for a program like Miami....
There are several players that Miami will need to step up next year that are somewhat unknowns or haven’t really broken out to this point....
Miami QB Emory Williams has made the decision to transfer, and we have the details of where and why....
CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman takes on all your Miami Hurricanes questions....
Don't miss the unique take of CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman coming off the Miami Hurricanes national title game....
We dig into the data to bring you a comprehensive look at snap counts and grades with insight from Miami's title game....
Don't miss seeing for yourself what University of Miami coach Mario Cristobal and players were talking about after the title game....
CaneSport has your Miami Hurricanes transfer portal tracker with the team looking to add more talent...
The Miami Hurricanes are in Arizona with the game around the corner, and we have tons of content for you....
Miami's defense nearly did enough to help the Hurricanes win their first national championship in 24 years. Indiana may have scored 27 points in...