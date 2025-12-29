Miami Hurricanes arrive in Dallas: Sights and sounds

The Miami Hurricanes have arrived. The team departed today and after landing in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl Classic OL Anez Cooper and DB Jakobe Thomas shared their thoughts.

“I mean, we’re excited to come here,” said Cooper, who slept on the flight up. “I really like the atmosphere. We really appreciate everything you guys do, everything the Cotton Bowl does to create this event for us and everything that goes into it.”

Thomas added, “I’m excited for the opportunity. Taking everything day by day and just ready to go out.”

Cooper said the last week has been about the team coming together and preparing for a massive challenge in No. 2 defending national champion Ohio State. And the team’s top ranked defense.

“They play well off each other,” Cooper said. “They’re always where the ball is at. I feel like we’re excited for the challenge.”

Thomas’ take on the Ohio State star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate?

“They’re definitely a top-tier group,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of talent.”

Of Smith in particular, Thomas said, “He’s a great player. We’ve just got to be us.”

As for Miami being a big underdog in the game?

“It means nothing,” Cooper said. “We’re just looking to compete.”

Thomas adds of people calling the Canes an underdog that “We let the media be the media. We keep everything in-house, what we can keep in the house.”

*Looking back at the Texas A&M game, Cooper said, “I feel like we stayed together the whole game. We I feel like just being able to not have no breakdown, nobody looking down on each other, being positive all game. I feel like that was a good thing for us.”