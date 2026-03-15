Miami Hurricanes Baseball Blanks Duke Blue Devils 9-0 to Even Series

DURHAM, N.C. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (14-5, 2-3 ACC) evened the three-game series Saturday evening with a 9-0 victory over the Duke Blue Devils (14-7, 2-3 ACC), setting up a decisive series finale on Sunday.

Miami left-hander Rob Evans (4-1) earned the win after tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five. Matthew Nochowitz (1-1) took the loss for Duke after surrendering three runs on one hit with two walks in 2/3 of an inning.

Responding quickly after Friday night’s loss, the Hurricanes built an early lead Saturday, scoring three runs in the first inning, four in the second and one in the third, capitalizing on Duke miscues and aggressive baserunning to create an early cushion.

Miami opened the scoring in the top of the first when Daniel Cuvet advanced to third and Jake Ogden crossed the plate on a wild pitch to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 advantage. Later in the inning, Derek Williams lifted a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Cuvet to score and double Miami’s lead.

The Hurricanes added another run before the frame ended when freshman Alonzo Alvarez delivered an RBI single to third base, bringing home Brylan West from second and pushing the Miami lead to 3-0.

Miami extended its advantage in the second inning as the Blue Devils struggled to look for answers from their bullpen. With the bases loaded, Williams was hit by a pitch, forcing in Michael Torres to score and make it 4-0 Hurricanes.

But the barrage of runs didn’t stop there as Miami added three more in the second inning from a bases loaded walk, drew by West, and Alvarez returned to the plate to deliver a two RBI single into center field, giving the hurricanes a 7-0 lead over the Blue Devils.

Miami added another run in the third inning when Jake Ogden delivered an RBI single to score Michael Torres, who had stolen second and remained on the base after successfully challenging the initial out call. One-third of the way through the contest, the Hurricanes held an 8-0 lead off of hits.

To cap the evening, Derek Williams added a solo home run, his seventh of the season, to make it 9-0 Miami.

The Hurricanes and Blue Devils will pay for the series Sunday at Jack Cooms Park, with an updated start time of 11 a.m.

Those looking to tune in can do so on ACCNX or on the radio at WVUM 90.5FM