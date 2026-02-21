Miami Hurricanes baseball cruises past Lafayette in Series m

The 23rd-ranked Miami Hurricanes baseball team continued its strong start to the season Friday night at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, defeating Lafayette in the opening game of the four-game series, 15-2. With the win, the Hurricanes improved to 6-0 on the season, the program’s best start since 2013.

AJ Ciscar (2-0) earned the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 6.0 innings with nine strikeouts, which tied his single-game career high, while Lafayette’s Tristan Helmick (0-1) took the loss after giving up six runs on six hits in 3.2 innings.

Miami’s offensive attack was alive and well in the series opener, and the packed crowd at Mark Light Field didn’t have to wait long to get involved. The Hurricanes opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when Brylan West delivered an RBI single, and Fabio Peralta followed with a fielder’s choice that brought home Alonzo Alvarez.

An RBI single from Ogden later in the second capped the inning and gave the Hurricanes a 3-0 advantage. Lafayette answered in the top of the third, trimming the deficit to 3-1 on an RBI double by Matt Colella.

Miami responded in the bottom of the fourth with another three-run inning. Ogden delivered his second RBI single of the night, and the Hurricanes capitalized on control issues from the Lafayette pitching staff, drawing two bases-loaded walks to extend the lead, 6-1.

The Hurricanes blew the game open in the sixth inning when Alex Sosa launched his fourth home run of the season, a grand slam that cleared the bases and pushed Miami’s lead to 10-2.

Miami tacked on four additional runs in the inning, all coming with the bases loaded on three walks and one hit batter, extending the lead to 14-2.

Freshman Dylan Dubovik capped the scoring with a solo home run to deep left field, the first of his collegiate career, as Miami secured the victory and improved to 6-0 on the season.

Miami continues the four-game series Saturday with a doubleheader against Lafayette at Mark Light Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the second game set for 6 p.m.