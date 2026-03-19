Miami Hurricanes baseball cruises to midweek victory over FIU

The Miami Hurricanes (15-6, 2-4 ACC) defeated the FIU Panthers Wednesday night, 10-3. With the victory, Miami now moves to a perfect 6-0 record in midweek contests this season.

Miami left-hander Jake Dorn (2-0) earned the win in relief with a strong performance. Dorn worked three innings without allowing a run or hit while striking out four. FIU’s Jeremy Urena (0-2) was tagged with the loss after surrendering the go-ahead run in the top of the fith.

The Hurricanes found offensive sparks early, with Derek Williams launching a three-run home run in the top of the first to give Miami a 3-0 lead. But the Panthers responded with a long ball of their own in the next half inning with a solo shot from Cooper Rasmussen to move the score to 3-1.

FIU (7-15, 0-3 CUSA) trimmed the deficit in the bottom of the third, using a walk and a double to set up a sacrifice fly from Andrew Ildefonso that cut the Miami lead to 3-2. With Miami scoreless in three straight innings after the opening frame, FIU found the tying run off the bat of Trey Freeman, who hit an RBI single to right field, evening the score at three.

Miami found its stride again in the fifth, plating three runs on four hits to regain the lead. After Vance Sheahan reached on a bunt single and advanced into scoring position, Jake Ogden delivered a single to put runners at first and second.

Daniel Cuvet followed with a two-run single to left, bringing home both Ogden and Sheahan. Alex Sosa then added to the surge with an RBI double to left-center, scoring Cuvet and pushing the Hurricanes to a 6-3 lead.

With his two RBIs, Cuvet moved into a tie for ninth with Frank Dominguez (1985-88) on the program’s all-time career RBI list with 186.

Miami added to its lead in the top of the eighth, scoring three runs on three hits to pull away from the Panthers. Brylan West started the rally with a single before Alonzo Alvarez followed with a double to put two in scoring position.

Dylan Dubovik then lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home West, and after Sheahan worked a walk, Fabio Peralta delivered an RBI single to score Alvarez, then Ogden capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to center, plating Sheahan and extending the Hurricanes’ advantage to 10-3.

The Hurricanes will return home to Mark Light Field after a five-game road stretch, hosting Creighton for a three-game series starting Friday at 7 p.m.